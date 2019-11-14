Chile: an illusion

During the last decades, Chile was, to the international eyes, the country with the greatest economic, political and social stability in Latin America, often presented as an example for the countries of the region. Its economy was known as the Chilean miracle which gave it the nickname “Jaguar of Latin America”.

The position that the country was taking on the international scene led Chile being in charge of hosting and organizing two of the most important summits at the international level: APEC and COP25. However, in mid-October a social outbreak in the capital that expanded rapidly throughout the country surprised everyone. Now Chile faces the greatest political and social crisis since its return to democracy almost 30 years ago and with it the impeccable image begins to crack.

Chile stood out among the countries in its neighborhood. Its stability in all areas was worthy of envy from its Latin American peers who in recent times faced social conflicts within their borders. The country had the best macroeconomic indicators in the region, being recognized by the World Bank as one of the fastest growing economies in South America.

Steve Hanke, an academic at the Johns Hopkins American University, commented on BBC World: "Chile is so far ahead of its neighbors that in many ways it does not even seem to be part of Latin America." And that was the presentation letter that Chile sold internationally: an oasis in the middle of a convulsed stage, an island outside the continent.

The image of being a developed country had led the Chile to be responsible for organizing two of the most important summits at the international level: The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which would take place in November, and the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP25), scheduled for December. Numerous leaders and their respective delegations of the major world powers were going to attend both events. Everything seemed to be going well for the jaguar of Latin America. Chile was affirming its position in the world order.

The miracle of the Chilean economy began to be orchestrated during the civil-military dictatorship. With a population neutralized by terror, disappearance, torture and death, a series of neoliberal policies suggested by Chilean students of the Chicago School were promoted, without restriction.

The new market logic permeated all areas of people's public and intimate life and all basic services were privatized. With the return to democracy the neoliberal model deepened and began to bear economic fruits, income poverty was reduced and the country began to be known internationally for its success, being presented as a positive example in terms of the privatization of public goods.

Chile was emerging as a neoliberal paradise, as it was the place where this model in its extreme version had triumphed. Macroeconomic numbers looked healthy and was considered the richest economy in the region in terms of per capita income - which is not the best way to measure the wealth of a nation.

In recent decades, the guinea pig of the Chicago School seemed to be approaching to the great dream of being a developed country. His entry in 2010 to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the club of the most developed nations in the world, was a proof of that, Chile was the first country in South America to achieve this.