Colombia trapped in an old nightmare

On Thursday the 29th of August, Colombia awoke in the midst of an old nightmare. The echoes of a war more than 50 years old that the peace accords of 2016 sought to put an end to, began to resonate across the country once more.

The video declaration of various high-ranking FARC dissidents that had previously disarmed that they would be taking up arms again was a shocking blow in a country where peace is yet to be consolidated.

In the video, Iván Márquez, the leader of the Havana peace negotiations of 2016 and so-called number two of the FARC, appears after going missing in April 2018 after a trip to Caquetá, Colombia.

“We announce to the world today that the second Marquetalia has begun”, declares Márquez alongside other infamous figures such as the Paisa, ex-congressman Jesús Santrich, Henry Castellanos Garzón alias Romaña and Walter Mendoza, referring to Marquetalia, Tolima, the birthplace of the FARC.

“This is the continuation of the guerrilla fight in response to the betrayal of the Colombian state to the Havana peace accords'', says Márquez solemnly, surrounded by armed combatants in uniforms.

However, for the majority of ex-combatants of the FARC who have undertaken an immense effort to integrate themselves into civilian life, this is seen as a huge betrayal, and consequently, they’re raising their voices to defend the peace accords and oppose the declarations of Márquez.

That’s why we present everything you need to know about the recent events in Colombia, and what this seemingly has to do with Venezuela and the government’s inability to comply with the peace accords.

What’s it got to do with Venezuela?

The declaration of Colombian president Iván Duque as a reaction to the video of Márquez and his followers focused on the “dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro” and how it seemingly has been providing shelter and support to the dissident ex-guerrilla fighters.