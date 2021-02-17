We're hiring: fellowship focused on the Brazilian Amazon

democraciaAbierta is an openDemocracy project that focuses on Latin America. We are a non-profit, independent media platform that encourages democratic, inclusive and pluralist debate on political, social and environmental issues affecting us all. openDemocracy’s investigations have been cited in leading international media, including CNN, Al Jazeera, Deutsche Welle and The Guardian, El País, and locally in The Intercept Brasil, Agência Pública, Uol, Carta Capital, El País Brasil, among others.

Location: This is a remote-work opportunity. Applications can come from anywhere in Brazil.

When: Part-time, 20 hours a week, for three months between March and June 2020, with possible extension

Stipend: US$500 per month; US$1,500 total

Fellowship details

We are looking for journalists seeking to develop an investigative project in areas related to the Amazon and climate justice. The fellow must submit a pitch.

Working closely with our editors, the fellow will focus on developing and applying their project. In practice they will:

Conduct research as part of investigative project planning, including identifying sources and data

Collect data and conduct interviews to develop the project

Write the story or stories, if the project requires it, for publication by openDemocracy

The fellow will be expected to devote 20 hours per week to this work. Throughout the period, he/she will receive ongoing mentoring and will be invited to attend workshops.

How to apply

We are looking for journalists who want to gain or develop their experience working with journalistic investigations, or researchers who want to gain experience in journalism.

Investigative journalism is a specialized skill, so previous experience of at least two years is preferable, but all applications will be considered.

The fellow can be anywhere that is relevant to the project to be developed.

To apply, you should:

Be familiar with and passionate about the subjects covered by democraciaAbierta

Be organized and have a keen eye for detail and commitment to accuracy

Be diligent about data- and fact-check

Be an excellent communicator and team player

Have access to the internet and participate in virtual meetings

Have working knowledge of English and Spanish

Submit your application online via this link, in Portuguese or in English, by 11:59 p.m. GMT, or 20h59 Brasília time, on 28 February 2021, including your CV, a short letter of intention, and examples of previous work.

For any questions about this opportunity, please email Manuella Libardi ([email protected]), including "Question about the 2021 fellowship" in the subject line.

About openDemocracy/democraciaAbierta

openDemocracy is an independent global media platform with a main office in London, UK. democraciaAbierta office is in Bogotá, with a subdivision in São Paulo. Our mission is to produce and spread ideas that impact diverse audiences and transform the world.