Is it time to engage with the destroyers of the Amazon rainforest?

The world is condemning President Bolsonaro’s policy of developing the Amazon, which has been facilitating the spread of forest burning. Watching the forests burn is simply painful for many. At the same time, it is a familiar sight. Bolsonaro’s provocative rhetoric of developing the Amazon against the international demand of conservation is the same as the military government’s slogan of the 1960s: Amazônia é nossa! (The Amazon is ours!). This familiarity should make us pay closer attention to some important and often forgotten actors involved in practicing this rhetoric on the ground: 1) local politicians and municipality officers who are landowners and 2) cattle ranchers who fight to defend their territories in the frontline of deforestation frontiers in the Amazon. They are the ones who are actually allowing the fires to keep on burning. If we care, not only about extinguishing fires but about how to prevent this next year, we need first to understand who these destroyers of the Amazon are and how to engage with them in environmental governance.

A brief history of Amazon municipalities

While much attention is paid to Bolsonaro’s intention of attracting agrobusinesses to the Amazon, throughout the contemporary history of the Brazilian Amazon, the rainforest has been opened to infrastructure building including highway constructions or development of hydroelectric dams along the Amazon River’s major tributaries. These infrastructures typically embody the modernisation ideal and show a clear authoritarian intention of integrating the territory into a nation-state. The agrobusiness or extractivism is made easier because this integration has been already facilitated to some extent. Such an intention of integration has always been there with the Amazon and this essentially did not change during the leftist era. This means that the expansion is not only of deforestation frontiers but also of human settlement frontiers and, eventually, administrative, municipality frontiers.

To be precise, the human settlement frontiers began to expand in the late 1960s when the military regime promoted internal colonization of the Amazon. The poor and landless farmers from semi-arid areas were encouraged to enter the Amazon through newly built highways and to clear the forest to create their own land for cultivation and cattle raising. During the 1970s and 1980s, these farmers’ plots were formalized through agrarian reform. The cluster of these farmers’ plots became the so-called settlement projects. The settlement projects grew mostly in remote areas in the frontline of deforestation frontiers, and settlers had to survive without any substantial basic services. Their sense of security and authority came from churches, especially the Assembly of God and other evangelical denominations. The Amazonian settlers are thus quite religious, practicing the classic Weberian theory of Protestant ethics of capital accumulation by altering the nature and working hard on their land, obtained through forest clearing and burning.