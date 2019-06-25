Trade war threatens instability and deforestation in Latin America

A little over a month later, Brazil’s National Confederation of Industries celebrated the extra 8 billion dollars in revenues that the trade war brought in 2018. “A trade war isn’t good or advised to any country in the medium to long term, but, in the short term, Brazil has benefited”, the institution said in a press release.

Brazil expects the trade war to positively impact its beef and chicken exports, but soy accounts for 7 of the 8 billion dollars in new exports.

So far, however, there is no evidence that increased soy exports have caused greater deforestation. Given the uncertainty around how long this demand surge will last, most Brazilian farmers have opted to convert land used for other crops such as corn and sugarcane, rather than expand, Alves said.

“Substituting crops is certainly the cheapest and quickest way to do it”, he said. “Now, clearly, if there is an extremely lucrative crop, it could be that at first there is substitution, and, in a second phase, there is dislocation to new areas”.

Long-term fears

According to Richard Fuchs, one of the authors of the Nature study, the more protracted the trade conflict, the higher the risk of land use change. “If this is going to last long term, there is a clear threat of deforestation”, he said.

In the event that China refuses to import a single ounce of US soy in the future and looks only to Brazil to replace it, to meet demand production Brazil would have to increase its output by 39%, according to Fuchs’ study.

This would mean millions of hectares of new planted area in a range of nations making up the shortfall - among them Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and China itself, the study said.

The concern is that this pressure will lead to deforestation in the Brazilian Cerrado, a vast tropical savanna and the biome worst hit by soy expansion. This is largely because of slack regulations about how much native vegetation can be legally destroyed.

Yet, given President Bolsonaro’s attempts to dismantle environmental laws and enforcement, the legally better protected Amazon could also suffer.

The trade dispute may do more than temporarily shift production and damage the relationship between the world’s two largest economies. Fuchs recalls the 1980 US embargo on the Soviet Union, which pushed soy demand towards Brazil – where it stayed long after political tensions were resolved.

“A lot of trust that goes into this relationship is now destroyed,” he said.

Alves, from Cepea, points out that China needs diverse suppliers: “For China to depend on a single country doesn’t sound like an adequate strategy”.

Regional economic instability

While the trade war presents an opportunity for some countries to export more goods to both China and the US, not all are ready to take advantage. The UNCTAD report predicts that exports of Mexican manufactures could grow, as some assembly lines might relocate there from China.