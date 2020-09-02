Women in the search for missing persons in Mexico face multiple challenges

For women like Lucía, founding member of Colectivo Solecito, the search for human remains in clandestine graves represents an opportunity to fulfil a promise made to her son, who disappeared in 2013 in the coastal state of Veracruz, Mexico.

The promise is that of not giving up until she finds him. In a country where the dividing line between organized crime and the government is often blurred, she has been pushed to participate in this kind of grim activity, while also dealing with negligent authorities and putting her safety at risk. Lucía's story has unique nuances and at the same time, it is the story of hundreds of women throughout the country who dedicate their lives to the search for missing persons in the absence of effective State responses.

In light of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, commemorated on August 30, this article seeks to highlight the leadership of the mothers, grandmothers, wives, sisters, and daughters of missing persons in Mexico. Such leadership has been essential for the development of the truth and justice agenda in the country, as well as for the fight against impunity. Using a feminist lens, our goal is to underline some of the specific challenges that women have faced while carrying out these efforts and to note some of the strategies that they have developed to respond to such challenges.

It is important to clarify that the leading role of women in the search for missing persons is not specific to the Mexican case and has important precedents throughout Latin America. This is particularly evident in countries that have implemented transitional justice measures, such as Argentina and Peru.

The Argentine case is perhaps one of the most iconic references in relation to the search for missing persons. The incessant efforts of the Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo were fundamental for the development of the right to the truth, which today resonates in the demands of all families in the region.

In Peru, Quechua women like Mamá Angélica led the searching efforts during the armed conflict, all while facing double discrimination, because of their identity as both women and indigenous people.

In Mexico, there is also an important precedent-- the Eureka Committee, founded by Rosario Ibarra de Piedra. The organization was established to search for the missing and to protect the rights of political prisoners and persecuted civilians in the context of the Dirty War.

The motto of the Committee, "Alive they took them, alive we want them" is still used by associations of families of missing persons that have risen in the context of the ongoing War on Drugs.

The search as care work

One possible explanation for the prominence of women in searching activities could simply be that this phenomenon affects men to a greater extent. According to the National Search Commission, as of August 28, there were a total of 75,084 missing persons, 74.5% of whom were men. Most of these disappearances were related to crimes committed by cartels, such as recruitment and forced labour, kidnapping, among others.

Although there is a predominance in the disappearance of men, it is important to highlight that more than 18,000 women have also been victims of this crime in the country and -- as the Inter-American Court of Human Rights declared in the case “Cotton Field” v. Mexico-- the causes of the disappearances and murders of women must be analysed using a gender perspective.

Although this data can help to clarify the leading role of women, we suggest that it is also worth approaching the phenomenon from a feminist perspective. In specific, we propose to emphasize the role of care work, which is predominant among women.