Piketty 2: ideology and property

Piketty defines the dominant story as “propietrist, entrepreneurial and meritocratic,” whose theme is the claim that “modern inequality is fair because it emerges from a process chosen freely in which everyone has the same opportunities to access the market and property where everyone benefits spontaneously from the accumulations of the richest, who are also the entrepreneurs, those who deserve most and the most useful.” The French economist demonstrates the fragility of that great liberal narrative and its abysmal contradictions, especially as the principle of necessary inequality can no longer “ be justified on behalf of the public interest.” Piketty explains that meritocracy that expanded as the exclusive model since the 80s is equivalent to a kind of magic card that allows its promoters to justify any level of inequality without having to examine and, incidentally, stigmatize the losers for their lack of merit, virtue and diligence.” Economic modernity is thus characterized by "blaming the poor" and by a “set of discriminatory practices and inequalities of status and ethno-religious.”

Piketty sets the beginning of the most powerful cycle of inequality at the end of World War I (1914-1918), when "the very unequal trade and financial globalization that was underway in the Belle Époque” was destroyed and redefined. From then until our twenty-first century there is a trail of social destruction, which is the threat that presides over all conditions. The economist warns: "If the current economic system is not profoundly transformed to render it less unequal, more equitable and more sustainable, both between countries and within them, then the xenophobic 'populism' and its possible electoral successes to come could quickly start the of destruction movement of the hyper-capitalist and digital globalization of the years 1990-2020."

This strong and in no part pessimistic work is part of a culture of reconstruction and reformulation and not a mere catalog of calamities or diagnoses on the harmfulness of liberalism. It is far from that production presented as progressive and committed to describe inequality with no alternative but to accept it or succumb. Piketty designs various horizons. It is not a book to rupture but to restate. It does not propose the destruction of the system but rather its historical understanding, rethinking and, above all, the deconstruction of the liberal rhetoric that has so far justified all inequalities based on imaginary “natural root causes and objectives.”

Piketty not only affirms that there are many lives outside the system, but also, that every time it has been attempted to change it has improved human existence. In the foreword to the book, Piketty highlights “of this historical analysis emerges an important conclusion: it was the fight for equality and education that enabled economic development and human progress, not the sacredness of property, stability and inequality.” The processes that challenged inequality by civil society have been, in this sense, key to changing direction: "as a whole, the various ruptures, revolutionary and political processes that reduced and transformed the inequalities of the past were a huge success while they lead to the creation of our most valuable institutions, precisely those that allowed the idea of human progress to become a reality.”

There is, in fact, no determinism, i.e.: no condemnation to the life imprisonment of inequality. Alternatives exist and will exist. "At all levels of development, there are many ways to structure an economic, social and political system, to define property relations, organize a tax or educational system, manage a public or private debt crisis, regulate relations between different human communities (...) There are several possible paths capable of organizing a society, power relations and property within it." These possibilities are latent and more open in our time, "where some roads can become an overcoming of capitalism much more real than the path that promises its destruction without worrying about what will follow."

Understanding the joint history of capital and ideology/inequality is equivalent to "developing a more balanced narrative and trace the contours of a participatory socialism in the XXI Century; i.e.: imagine a new egalitarian universal horizon, a new ideology of equality of social ownership, education and the sharing of knowledge and power, more optimistic about human nature."