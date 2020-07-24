The survival of the Amazon is at stake

“Our message to political leaders is that there is no time to waste,” said Carlos Nobre, Co-Chair of the Science Panel for the Amazon. “The current development model is fueling deforestation and biodiversity loss, leading to devastating and irreversible change. If the Amazon is to survive, we must show how it can be transformed to generate economic and environmental benefits that would be the result of collaborations between scientists, Indigenous knowledge holders and their leaders, and governments.”

The pace of deforestation in the Amazon, coupled with last year’s devastating forest fires, has pushed the world’s largest rainforest close to a tipping point, adding urgency to the motives that led the leaders of Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Guyana, Suriname and Brazil to sign the Leticia Pact last September in the Colombian city of Leticia. The agreement commits the governments of the seven nations to protect the Amazon and its biodiverse treasures, to respect the rights of the region’s traditional peoples and to explore innovative ways to sustainably develop the region, while keeping the forests standing.

"The conservation of the Amazon is critical not only for the survival of the 35 million people and the thousands of species who live there, but for the planet,” said Santos, Nobel Peace Prize 2016 and former President of Colombia. “Only science and the unique knowledge of indigenous communities can save our rainforest. Because, let’s remember, this pandemic is nothing compared to the extinction level crisis that a loss of the Amazon would suppose.”

To inform political leaders in implementing the Leticia Pact, Nobre, Encalada and his colleagues on the scientific panel are developing a uniform, coherent plan for the future of the Amazon that will be based on a review of peer-reviewed research and produce policy relevant recommendations to conserve and advance sustainable development of the world' largest rainforest.

“The massive wildfires that revealed to the world an Amazon in grave danger also uncovered a high level of concern globally for the peoples of the Amazon and the health of the rainforest,” said Jeffrey Sachs, University Professor at Columbia University and Director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. “Every lawful and ethical sector—whether public or private—will benefit from acting on our report. We intend to provide a means for governments, investors and companies to respond to growing expressions of solidarity with the Amazon and the Indigenous communities who live in it and protect it.”

Covering eight countries, and a territory, and harboring more than a tenth of all species on Earth, this invaluable ecosystem is threatened today by deforestation, fires, mining, oil and gas development, large dams for hydroelectric generation, and illegal invasions. In the month of July 2019 alone, deforestation and fires caused the loss of a forested area the size of Luxemburg. In July 2020, despite the prohibition announced by the government of Brazil, the burning season has begun again.

Building economic value while keeping forests standing

Drawing on a review of peer-reviewed research from the fields of environmental science, economics and technology, the new data-driven plan will marry conservation with a model of sustainable development that recognizes the Amazon as both a vital interconnected ecosystem and a necessary font of resources for the people who live within it, according to Marielos Peña-Claros, Bolivian author and member of the SPA Science Steering Committee.

“We are only now starting to understand the importance of the Amazon forest for the food we eat, the water we drink, the life we live,” Peña-Claros said. “For example, the precipitation pattern of South America is largely determined by the water cycle of the Amazon forest. This means that the deforestation of the Amazon also has a negative effect on the agricultural production of Uruguay or Paraguay, thousands of kilometers away.”

Peña-Claros and her fellow researchers recognize that agriculture, industries and governments rely on forest resources to sustain economies and build wealth and well-being. They contend that with careful monitoring and management, development in the Amazon does not have to mean exploitation, a perspective that José Gregorio Díaz Mirabal will insist on bringing to his role.