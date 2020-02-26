Vero: the midwife at the Amazon's heart

Like other Achuar communities, Sharamentsa's founders have been adapting to life in permanent settlements for a few decades, a transformed world where women have inevitably taken up a new role. Women have begun to rethink their relationship with the masculine world, which dominates the entire governance of the community.

There are still many symbolic barriers, psychological obstacles. But one of key aspects to this on-going transformation is to work on reproductive health. For Achuar women, reproduction has been and remains a sacred affair. "In the past, mothers gave birth in the rainforest alone, without any company," says Vero. "The rainforest has a healthy energy, that’s why people give birth there. The babies that are born in the rainforest have a lot of energy and so does the mother. They also went out to the rainforest on their own. The Achuar women were ashamed, they didn't want to give birth in the house, in front of everybody. For them, childbirth is transcendent, a solitary act which has to do with the energy of the rainforest, with sacred fertility".

The women of the family (grandmothers, mothers, sisters) waited to hear the cry of the new-born and only then did they come to cut the umbilical cord and assist the woman in labour. Giving birth would be a test of a woman's strength and endurance, alone in the face of her motherly destiny.

"Even today the Achuar women are still ashamed," continues Vero, "but our project is very respectful. It tries to convince them that help is for the best, and to protect them and their lives. Before they would have to give birth alone, nobody was there to help them.

Therefore, if women were exhausted from their daily burdens, or anaemic, malnourished for some reason, or if the foetus was in a dangerous position and if any complications arose, they would die during childbirth or later, because of frequent infections.

"It was only when the women in labour who went out to the rainforest took too long to return," continues Vero, “and after a while passed without screaming, that some mothers or mothers-in-law went to look for them in the rainforest. But now and again the women had already died. That's why we want to help.”

Yet, changing this ancestral habit takes time. It isn’t a quick task. The custom of giving birth alone in the rainforest refers to a time in which these indigenous peoples lived as nomads in these primary forests. There, only the strongest, the most prepared to fight would survive and prosper.

But now this sort of Darwinism is meaningless. And this is where Veronica intervenes. “Now, when we know that a woman is pregnant, we go to her house, we ask her how she feels, how the baby is growing, and in cases of abuse, we try and talk to them, so we can help”.

Vero knows first-hand the problems facing Achuar women. "Sometimes Achuar men have two wives, or three wives, or they are looking for another wife. Sometimes they hit women, sometimes they are jealous. Sometimes they hit pregnant women, which can sometimes explain why they get sick.”