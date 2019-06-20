Why Jair Bolsonaro’s new security policy endangers the lives of black and marginalized women

With the new decree from 7 May, not only the requirements for the acquisition, but also for the carrying of weapons were relaxed. According to the new text, not only arms collectors, sport shooters and hunters, but also lawyers, truck drivers and elected politicians – from municipal councilors to the president – are exempted from proving their necessity for carrying a weapon, and are allowed to carry a loaded weapon while exercising their profession.

The Anti-Crime Package and the Relaxation of Penalties for Excesses Committed in Armed Operations

In addition to the changes in the gun legislation, Justice Minister Sérgio Moro presented a so-called “anti-crime” law package in February, with proposals for changes in 14 laws related to issues of public security and criminal enforcement. Currently in progress in the Brazilian Congress, the new proposals include modifications for the penalization of so-called “excesses in self-defense”, containing the potential to enhance immunity over police killings and violence.

The current legislation understands self-defense as the possibility for the use of force in order to “repel unjust aggression, current or imminent”. According to the new proposal, any security agent who “prevents unjust and imminent aggression at his or her right, in armed conflict or at imminent risk of armed conflict” is acting in self-defense. This formulation would allow the judge not only to relax penalties for excesses committed in armed operations, but could even enhance impunity over police killings.

Black, Poor, and “From the Favela”: The Specific Profile of Female Victims of Violence in Brazil

While the new security policy of the Bolsonaro administration represents a danger for women’s lives in general, it can be expected that it will most likely expose those women to violence who already represent the largest share of gun related deaths and police abuse today: black women and favela residents.

Between 2006 and 2016, more than 60% of all women murdered by the use of a firearm were black. While the share of white women killed by a firearm has decreased since the year 2003, the proportion has only risen among their black counterparts in the same time frame.