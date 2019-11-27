Demand data transparency everywhere

By 2030, if we avert ecological collapse, the data society will be far more advanced that it is now. Your personal data, collected by so many devices and platforms over the decades, days, minutes and milliseconds, already gives an exceedingly fine-grained picture of you. In ten years, that picture will be richer than we can imagine.

Tech evangelists say we will live in smart cities and homes, surrounded by machines, miniature and large, that will drive and deliver and delight us. It’s a utopian vision that sits at the heart of industrial strategies across the world’s power centres.

In that future, personal data will continuously inform decisions made by computers as they speed around, serving us. Today’s tech giants beguile us with hyper-personalised playgrounds, endlessly tweaked to meet urges we never knew we had; in the coming age of the internet-of-things, data-driven desire satisfaction will ensconce us fully.

It could so easily be a dystopia instead, though. Data will be used to shape what information you see and what services you receive in ways that are not yet possible. As we slide deeper into this new world, we must ensure that citizens are data-fluent and tooled-up to deal with a world where their data permeates all.

Opaque data usage is out of control

Digital services - social media platforms, government portals and online stores, for instance - all leverage user data like never before. From basic personalisation such as product recommendations to complex predictions of our behaviour, data is at work everywhere we go.

Yet these processes are opaque. The precise data that is used, which is mostly your data, and how it is used to decide what content you see, all gets hidden as websites strive to provide a frictionless experience. Behind the curtain, a murky industry powers the algorithms shaping our reality.