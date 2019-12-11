How to fight online misinformation: don’t rely on laws or algorithms, try ‘vaccines’ instead

Climate denial, Donald Trump’s presidency, anti-vaxxers, Brexit: you name it, online misinformation has been blamed for it. What, though, can be done about it? That’s the question we have been trying to answer.

We approach the problem of misinformation by treating it like a disease. But we’re not proposing a cure: instead, we are trying to create ‘vaccines’ that will strengthen people’s resistance to fake news and other online deceptions.

But – to continue the medical metaphor – why not simply find ways to eradicate misinformation, or at least put it in quarantine? There are certainly people who believe we can do just that. Some propose using algorithms to detect online misinformation automatically and delete, downrank or disincentivise manipulative content. Others want laws to punish those who produce, spread or fail to delete harmful content.

These approaches have their advantages, but also come with significant downsides. Algorithms can’t always identify misinformation correctly, and wrongfully deleting or flagging content can easily backfire. Using the law to fight misinformation, meanwhile, raises serious questions about freedom of speech and expression.

In contrast, our approach aims to strengthen everyday human judgement to prevent misinformation taking hold. We’re not the only ones working with that broad idea: there are many fact-checking initiatives that promise to dispel pervasive myths and false stories, and educational tools to improve people’s ability to spot manipulative information. However, these too have limitations.

Fact-checks, while useful, are often slow, and research has shown that fake news spreads faster, farther and deeper than any other type of news, meaning that fact-checkers are bound to be behind the curve.

Educational tools, meanwhile, tend to only target one part of the population, usually the young – who tend to be better at spotting misleading content anyway. This leaves a lot of people exposed who are vulnerable to misinformation, particularly older people.

So we have turned to behavioural science and psychology to create our ‘vaccines’ against misinformation. We based our work on ‘inoculation theory’, which states that it is possible to confer psychological resistance against manipulation attempts by pre-emptively exposing people to a weakened version of a deceptive argument – much like a real vaccine confers resistance against a pathogen after being injected with a severely weakened version of it.

We aren’t the first to use inoculation theory to combat misinformation, but we think our approach could offer a broader spectrum of protection. Previous work has focused mostly on inoculating people against specific deceptive arguments. This is inefficient within the broader context of online misinformation due to the large amount and variety of misinformation that exists on the internet.

We therefore decided to see if it was possible to inoculate people against the techniques used in spreading misinformation. If successful, this would go a long way towards conferring resistance against misinformation in general, rather than continuing to rely on post-hoc solutions.

The tricky part was the how: what kind of intervention would be effective while also attracting a large enough audience – one beyond the sphere of formal education alone? The point of vaccinations, after all, is to aim for a critical coverage rate in order to achieve ‘herd immunity’.

We therefore decided to deliver our vaccine in the form of an online game. Together with DROG, a Netherlands-based anti-misinformation platform, we built ‘Bad News’, a free browser game in which players walk a mile in the shoes of a misinformation producer.