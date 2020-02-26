yourData – helping you see data in action

yourData is openDemocracy’s project to bring more transparency to data use on the web.

Personalisation is where websites shows you specific content dependent on data they have about you. Like showing you information about floral dresses because they think you’re a woman, or more articles about Bernie Sanders because you’re viewing from the US.

This technique is increasingly common across the web. It is used to make content more relevant to you, to get you to buy more, or to be more generally persuasive.

It usually happens invisibly – you don’t know why you’re seeing some content, and not other content.

We think web users should know this so we’re starting to do personalisation transparently with yourData. If we do it well, we hope people will demand the same from other sites too.