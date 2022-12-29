As usual, it’s been a busy year for openDemocracy. The UK has cycled through three (mostly unelected) prime ministers in quick succession, but our commitment to holding those in power to account has been unwavering.

The great Westminster game of musical chairs hasn’t stopped us from using the Freedom of Information Act 2000 to obtain key documents and data that affect everyone in the UK.

The FOI Act is a cornerstone of British transparency law, allowing anyone to access information from government departments, councils, police forces and other public authorities – often information that those in power don’t want to reveal.

For both journalists and citizens, this is a powerful right that we must continue to exercise and defend. In 2022, we’ve done just that, while also exposing the ways in which others try to undermine it – here’s what we found.

January

openDemocracy kicked off the year by revealing that half of councils in England and Wales had not prosecuted a single rogue landlord in the past three years, despite a rise in the number of complaints from tenants.

We also discovered that local authorities had received more than 314,000 complaints about private landlords and letting agents between 2018 and 2021 – but only 1,000 rogue landlords were prosecuted during that period.

February

In the UK, the behaviour of individual police officers and the failings of police forces in general have continued to receive intense scrutiny this year.

In February, we revealed how hundreds of British police officers have been disciplined or dismissed in recent years for sickening uses of social media – including an alleged “sexualised” conversation with a 13-year-old and sharing photographs of dead people.

The vast majority of officers involved kept their jobs.

Later in the year, we obtained more details on Metropolitan Police officers sharing “racist, sexist and offensive” messages.

March

When Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, wealthy oligarchs and their relationship with the UK came under the spotlight. In March, we discovered that Oxford University had accepted more than £3m in donations from one of Russia’s richest men, Vladimir Potanin.

Speaking in Parliament, Labour MP Margaret Hodge named Potanin in a list of oligarchs who are “involved in companies of strategic importance to the Russian economy” and are “cronies of Putin… propping him up and allowing him to create havoc in Europe”.

A few months later, we revealed that top British universities have accepted more than £7m of funding from Russian sources.

April

In April, openDemocracy coordinated an open letter, calling on the UK’s new information commissioner, John Edwards, to do more to hold ministers and departments accountable.

The letter, which was signed by more than 110 MPs, journalists and campaigners, said that the Information Commissioner’s Office’s current approach to enforcing FOI is “clearly not working”. It urged the new commissioner to defend the right to know, and allocate more resources to investigate complaints about secrecy in Whitehall.

That same month, the public administration and constitutional affairs committee published a highly critical report into the controversial Clearing House. The report had been commissioned in the wake of openDemocracy’s revelations about this secretive unit inside the Cabinet Office.

The committee urged Boris Johnson, then the prime minister, to reverse the government’s worrying “slide away from transparency”.

May

As the cost of living crisis was beginning to bite, we revealed how taxpayers have forked out £17m to subsidise bars and restaurants in the House of Commons over just three years. In fact, all 17 bars and eateries on the Commons estate – where MPs can eat a three-course meal for just over a tenner – made an overall financial loss in the three years up to 2020/21.

The House of Lords is at it too. A week later, we revealed that £8m of taxpayers’ money was spent subsidising the Lords’ own bars and restaurants in the past three years.

June

In collaboration with The Independent, we revealed that substandard landlords have been handed £132m of public cash since 2018 to house some of Britain’s most vulnerable people.

Victims of domestic violence, rough sleepers and people with mental health issues were being housed in often “horrific” conditions, while the providers of that accommodation were raking in millions – in some cases, even after they were criticised by the regulator of social housing.