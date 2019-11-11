Big Brother says ‘No’: surveillance and income management of asylum seekers through the UK ASPEN Card

In the digital age, governments across the world are building technologically integrated programmes to allow citizens to access welfare payments. While smart and digital technologies hold the potential to streamline administrative processes and reach millions, they can also have adverse effects on those they should be supporting.

Social protection systems around the world are increasingly ‘conditional’, meaning that aspects of state support, usually financial or practical, are dependent on claimants complying with a set of rules or conditions. These processes are increasingly tied to rigid identification systems and determined by algorithmic and Automated Decision Making (ADM) processes. Those who fail to comply with the rules can find themselves automatically cut-off, have their assistance reduced or are subject to sanctions and fines.

As Privacy International has argued, the discrimination inherent in certain conditional welfare systems does not affect everyone equally. There is increasing evidence that welfare systems are driven by racialised and gendered assumptions about people in need that also perpetuate baseless societal tropes to the effect that mothers, people of colour and migrants are undeserving abusers of social protection and welfare.

Private-public partnerships

The global drive to streamline and automate welfare systems also lines the pockets of private sector companies. Many government agencies in charge of administering welfare choose to outsource the design and management of their technological infrastructure to private sector partners or corporations, instead of managing the system internally.

The companies which provide tech solutions to governments also begin to play a role in supplying services and products that can enable surveillance, and in the monitoring of those receiving welfare support.

The introduction of Smart (Debit) Cards is one of many other ways that governments are attempting to streamline the distribution and management of public benefits. These programmes provide social assistance through Smart (Debit) Cards, provided and administrated by corporations. In 2012 a partnership was formed between the South African Social Security Agency, Grinrod Bank and MasterCard aiming to expand access to social protection through a smartcard. The programme was discontinued after the South African Supreme court argued that there was a fault in the tender process.

But in 2017, the government of Bangladesh, in cooperation with USAID and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, created a similar programme known as ‘a2i’ (Access to Information) that built a system for citizens to receive social assistance on a pre-paid debit card. Access to the programme requires people to register with their biometric data.

In Australia, a Cashless Debit Card programme in partnership with Indue Ltd. aimed to reduce fraud and streamline welfare administration in the poorest region of the country. However, it soon came to light that the Department of Social Services was disproportionately targeting areas inhabited by indigenous Australians and using cashless debit cards to institute the further surveillance and income management of these communities.

The ASPEN Card for asylum seekers in the UK

People seeking asylum in the UK, as in many other countries, are excluded from claiming support from the welfare state and in most cases they are also not allowed to work whilst their asylum application is being reviewed. But in some countries like the UK they can access support in the form of housing and also receive a minimal allowance while in the UK through a scheme administered by the Home Office.

In the past, asylum seekers collected this small sum of money from a Post Office with their Asylum Registration Card or through a prepaid payment card known as the AZURE Card. But the process of withdrawing money at a Post Office was sometimes cumbersome, requiring people to travel long distances and tying them to a single Post Office location. The Azure Card was also only accepted in selected stores.

In May 2017, the Asylum Support Enablement (ASPEN) Card was rolled-out nationally, replacing cash payments previously given to asylum seekers whose application had been refused, and to asylum seekers with an on-going application.

When asked by a Member of Parliament on 4 June 2019 for what reason the Home Department had decided to move the provision of financial support to asylum seekers from post offices to ASPEN cards, the Minister for Immigration responded:

“Primarily, the sub-contractual arrangements were coming to an end, and the Asylum Registration Card (ARC) used for identification and payment purposes was being upgraded. Other factors included improved convenience and accessibility for service users, and a reduction in processing costs associated with reduced cash handling.”

Who receives support through the ASPEN card, and how does it work?

The ASPEN Card operates differently depending on whether the recipient of the assistance is an asylum seeker whose application has been refused, or an asylum seeker with an on-going application.

Section 4 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999 provides for support to asylum seekers whose applications have been refused (known as Section 4 support) and includes provision of accommodation and £35.39 a week via a payment card, which at the moment is the ASPEN card. They can only make chip and pin payments, i.e. no card withdrawals are permitted.

Those whose asylum claims are on-going can apply for ‘section 95 support’ under the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999. The purpose of this support is to assist those who are destitute or about to become destitute and their dependents, whilst their asylum claim is pending. Those seeking assistance under section 95 must demonstrate that they meet ‘the destitution test’ which means that they must provide evidence that they do not have adequate accommodation or enough money to meet living expenses for themselves and any dependants.

‘Section 95 support’ provides for housing as well as £37.75 per week (current rate) for each person. The subsistence support is provided through a debit card, which is currently the ASPEN Card, which allows the withdrawal of cash and direct card payments.

These situations are far from temporary. Asylum seekers are forced to live off this menial stipend while the Home Office processes their application, which can take years. During this time whole families are left to struggle to make ends meet, unable to work or settle.

So… what’s the problem?

In April 2017, The Unity Centre in Glasgow sounded the alarm that the ASPEN cards were being used by the Home Office to monitor the expenses of cardholders and track the locations where they were used. According to The Unity Centre, the Home Office explicitly said that they were “analysing card usage data”. This surveillance was largely possible because Asylum seekers eligible for Section 4 support were also not able to withdraw cash from ATMs. This restrictive way of providing support created the conditions of heightened surveillance of Asylum seekers on Section 4 support, whose every purchase are monitored and partial surveillance of asylum seekers on Section 95 support, who could still withdraw their allowance in cash.

In January 2019, reports by The Sunday Times and The Independent provided more evidence that the Home Office was monitoring ASPEN cards. In particular, Home Office officials were reported as monitoring purchases made outside a person’s ‘authorised’ city where they are given temporary housing, in order to make a case that the person was fraudulently living elsewhere or did not qualify as destitute, making them ineligible for financial support and shelter.

The Sunday Times, also notes that one leaked letter seen by The Sunday Times stated, “It is observed from your ASPEN transactions that you have been spending your support out of area . . . you are now required to provide all information and evidence requested within five working days.”.

A closer look at Home Office policy from their “Breach of conditions instruction”, addressed to their members of staff, reveals that the procedures for establishing whether or not fraud has been committed are vague and seem to be largely at the discretion of the individual caseworker. The policy states that if there is a suspicion of fraudulent activity, the person in question will be required to justify to the caseworker what happened and “should the explanation lead a caseworker to believe that the breach of condition was unavoidable the explanation may be deemed a ‘Reasonable Excuse’.” If, however, the caseworker finds that there are ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe that the supported person has failed to comply with the conditions, their support will be suspended or discontinued.

When asked on 6 February 2019 by a Member of Parliament about “ how many asylum seekers have had their asylum support (a) suspended and (b) discontinued as a result of information obtained by the monitoring of the usage of an ASPEN card”, the Minister for Immigration at the time, responded:

“Where evidence comes to light that would suggest a supported asylum applicant has access to alternative accommodation and support, we would invite the applicant to give an account of their activity. Evidence can come from a number of sources, including ASPEN usage data. Suspension and any subsequent discontinuation of support due to a breach of conditions carries a right of appeal. Data is not held in a publishable format.”

A source at Asylum Matters told Privacy International that caseworkers have access to the card data and it is believed that an automated system flags locations and certain retailers. The source was also told by the Home Office that monitoring through the ASPEN Card is justified on the grounds that patterns of transactions that take place a significant distance away from the person’s address can indicate that the person is not complying with their accommodation agreement or that they may have fallen victim to trafficking. The source also explained that the ASPEN Card program was expanding to include provisions for its use for transport costs of asylum seekers.

Some of the people reported by The Sunday Times as being punished for making trips included a teenage schoolgirl who bought a train ticket using a donation from a local church to attend her father’s wake and a Sudanese man living in the Midlands who had his benefits withdrawn after attending a court hearing in London. The Sunday Times reported that the Home Office confirmed that 186 people had their support stopped in 2018 ‘as a result of a referral regarding the ASPEN card usage’