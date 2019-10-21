We don’t need no education? – informing the misinformed

Family WhatsApps have become a battlefield of guilt, shame, too many baby pictures but more importantly – disinformation. Whether it is from your parents, racist uncle or the husband of your sister everyone hates – people receive a lot of ‘fake news’, problematic memes and Trump tweets to make you wish you could just stay with dad jokes.

The images above might be fake, but the scenario probably did happen. On September 17, Israeli election day, the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted this image warning people about high voting rates of the left parties around 10AM in the morning. The image showed ‘left wing’ cities colored in red, ‘right wing’ cities painted in blue. The problem with this was that the voting rates indicated in the image which ranged between 60-70% were incorrect, because in the morning hours they range between 10-20%. In fact, the overall voting rates in Israel are usually around 70%. Netanyahu had deliberately prepared an image which presents false information to push his supporters to vote.

This was not the only piece of disinformation he spread that day, and as the election day progressed more false information was spread by him and his party members on various social media.

But to know that this information is false you need to dedicate time and effort to verify things. You first need to be aware that information from your government politicians might be false, then you need to spend more time to check the correct figures, verify through several sources if the numbers match, and make sure it is correct in several places. Would you have the time, resources and energy to do this?

Fight for what rights?

It seems that families, friends and communities in Brazil, India, South Africa and Israel are spreading disinformation material all the time, especially around election time. UNESCO’s Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2019 is a good time to pause and start asking which skills and what knowledge we need in the age of information wars and what we can do about it.

Do we even need skills and information? A daily stroll on the Twitter timeline of various world leaders whose names we shall not mention and the answer is pretty clear. Not only do we need them, they are part of the UN fundamental human rights that were established in 1948. These rights were created after the second world war as a lesson to be learned from the way the world had got into what seemed to be a one-way ride to apocalypse. And just like the endless sequels of Terminator, we seem to be getting the newer version of mad world.

Media literacy is celebrated by the UN during a specific week, but it is based on two important human rights which apply throughout the whole year, even if many world leaders (conveniently) have forgotten about them. The first is the Right to Education – as the UN pledges, ithis literacy “shall be directed to the full development of the human personality and to the strengthening of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. It shall promote understanding, tolerance and friendship among all nations, racial or religious groups, and shall further the activities of the United Nations for the maintenance of peace”. The second is the Right to freedom of Opinion and Expression which also says that we should be able “to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers”.

Understanding and tolerating others and also being able to receive information seem to be more important than ever. But while the intentions behind these rights are good, their application is more complex. Can we expect leaders who do not even know how to properly use Caps Lock and basic grammar rules while making more than 13,435 false or misleading claims over 993 days to understand and address the importance of education?

What do we even mean by literacy here? Is it just reading and writing like it used to be in the past? Are frameworks like the UN’s Education 2030 practical and relevant to the way the internet is used today? Or are we dealing with a more complex set of skills and knowledge so that we can cope with today’s confusing datafied world? Literacy in the age of disinformation is complicated and nuanced, and while people across the world still require basic literacy skills, we also need other skills which suit the way information is distributed across multiple platforms. But first, what do we mean by ‘disinformation’?

What are we talking about?