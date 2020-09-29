Job: Administrative assistant

openDemocracy is a global independent media outlet dedicated to challenging power and inspiring change. Our recent journalism – for example on ‘dark money’, misinformation, women’s and LGBTIQ rights and COVID-19 – has triggered law change, parliamentary debate, criminal and regulatory investigations, action by public health bodies and much more. Our stories attract widespread media coverage, including in The New York Times, Guardian, New Yorker, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al-Jazeera and many others across the world.
The administrative assistant role sits in the operations team, which is responsible for operational, editorial and financial support at openDemocracy.
● Location: London preferred although the position will be based from home for the rest of the year
● Salary: TBC
● Contract: 1-year fixed-term contract
● Reports to: COO or designated staff
Main duties
● Supporting senior staff with diary management, which includes booking meetings, preparing and formatting documents, etc.
● Keep filing systems up to date. This includes funding contracts, insurance documents, HR admin, leases and legal documents.
● Organising travel within the UK and internationally for staff and contractors in line with openDemocracy’s travel policy.
● Acting as the first point of contact for our email inboxes for general enquiries, supporters and media enquiries, dealing with minor issues and escalating more significant issues to the team.
● Supporting on fortnightly payruns: forwarding invoices to Receiptbank and then pushing invoices to Xero, recording approvals and confirming sufficient audit evidence claimed from expenses.
● Continually updating and keeping on top of Google administration files and back-end settings
● Liaising between the finance and operations team and editorial sections to assist with budgetary monitoring and expenditure against grants.
● Acting as the first point of contact for telephone enquiries.
General duties
● Maintain the highest professional standards at all times to maintain and improve the reputation of openDemocracy, helping to ensure that all work is delivered within agreed budgets, timescales and specifications.
● Ensure effective quality control and continuous improvement in all aspects of the work and
responsibilities attached to this post.
● Act responsibly in terms of the health, safety and welfare of yourself and colleagues.
● Comply with openDemocracy’s policies and procedures, especially our security, paperless policy and our operational principles.
Person specifications
● Excellent communications and interpersonal skills, including negotiation, diplomacy and the ability to effectively build and develop relationships with a wide range of people. (Essential)
● Excellent time-management skills, including the ability to be flexible, respond quickly to
changing demands, effectively prioritise and meet deadlines. (Essential)
● Excellent attention to detail and well-organised. (Essential)
● One to two years of administrative experience. (Essential)
● Demonstrate professionalism towards sensitive and confidential information. (Essential)
How to apply
Please review the details of this opportunity and submit your application online by 5pm (GMT) on Friday, 16 October, including a CV and a personalised cover letter telling us why this is the job for you.
Questions? Send them to [email protected].
openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity.
We are open to accommodating family-friendly hours and other caring responsibilities.
