Job: Fundraising Manager

openDemocracy (established in 2001) is a global, non-profit media platform that seeks to challenge power and inspire change through producing high-quality journalism, and by training and mentoring groups typically under-represented in the media.

Our journalism seeks to help those fighting for their rights to make their case and inspire action. Our vision is a more transparent and equitable world, where human rights and democracy are protected and upheld.

Our recent investigative reporting – for example on ‘dark money’, misinformation, women’s and LGBTQI rights and COVID-19 – has triggered law change, parliamentary probes, action by health authorities, criminal investigations and much more. Our stories are frequently picked up across agenda-setting media, including by The New York Times, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, The Guardian, the New Yorker, the Daily Mail, CNN, the BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al-Jazeera and many others across the world.

Our site currently attracts over 10 million visits per year, and we host a diverse range of independent projects focused on different subject areas – including those publishing in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English, with an ambition to bring on more languages.

We collaborate with a rich and diverse network of NGOs, media, think tanks, policymakers, activists and academics across the world; and we have an open submissions policy committed to diversity of voice and perspective.

Overview

Location: London, with remote working possible

Salary: Up to £45k, dependent on location

Contract: Full time, optional reduced or flexible hours

Reports to: Editor in Chief/CEO

Purpose of the role

We are looking for an ambitious and creative Fundraising Manager to join our team during a period of growth. This is a new role for openDemocracy and we are seeking a strategic thinker who will lead and organise our institutional fundraising, and contribute to our wider income-generation strategies.

We are looking for someone with networks of their own and a record of success in raising funds from and reporting to global trusts and foundations and other institutions. Connections with high net worth individuals and knowledge of this form of fundraising is useful. We need someone who can also contribute to our wider income-generation strategies and work alongside our Heads of Audience and Engagement, who are focused on reader fundraising.

The successful candidate will work with our global team to deliver high quality grant proposals and reports, identify new grant and partnership opportunities, and deepen and expand our existing funding relationships to help grow our visibility, impact, and financial resources.

They will work closely with openDemocracy’s editors, the SMT and the Board. The right person is someone who is motivated by our mission, who thrives in a dynamic and agile organisation, and who is seeking an opportunity for professional growth as, with strong performance, this role has the potential to grow into a senior leadership position.

Key roles and responsibilities:

Work toward and achieve income targets across a range of fundraising revenue streams, leading on all grant fundraising initiatives, including bid writing and reports, in close coordination with openDemocracy’s lead editors

Identify new grant funding opportunities and, together with team leaders and the Editor in Chief/CEO, secure new application invitations

Expand and maintain our fundraising management system to ensure efficient and comprehensive oversight of grant funding opportunities, donor information and reporting requirements

Work with team leaders to create a more efficient and streamlined approach to institutional fundraising

Research funding sources and trends to help build a pipeline of potential funders, and to stay on top of major funding changes or trends

Build and maintain key internal and external relationships, and help to build relevant professional knowledge and influence within the wider team

Monitor and report regularly on the progress of fundraising to the SMT and Board

Contribute to wider openDemocracy fundraising strategy and development, including our expanding reader donations programme and our ambition to widen our pool of major donors

Personal qualities, skills and experience

Passionate about openDemocracy’s mission, with a strong track record in media, NGOs or non-profits operating globally

Tangible experience of having expanded and cultivated existing donor relationships over time

A high degree of self-motivation: you are a strategic thinker who also enjoys being responsive and hands on as required in a growing organisation

A persuasive and inspiring communicator, who is also open-minded and keen to learn

Strong organizational and time management skills with exceptional attention to detail

A team player who will productively engage with others at varying levels of seniority within and outside the organisation.

Desirable

Track record in fundraising for media/journalism

Fluency in more than one language

You enjoy:

Working in a diverse and inclusive team, and finding new ways to strengthen connections between people working remotely in different time zones

Leading, collaborating with and empowering others

Application deadline: 6th July 2020

openDemocracy is an equal opportunity employer and we strongly encourage members of communities typically under-represented in the media to apply for this position, including women, people of colour, LGBTIQ people, working-class people and people with disabilities. This is a full-time position, but we are open to accommodating family friendly hours and other caring responsibilities.

How to apply

Candidates must be able to provide evidence they have the skills, knowledge and experience detailed in the person specification section of the job description.

To apply please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining how you fit the criteria for the role as detailed in the job description to Ryan at Prospectus on [email protected] Contact Ryan on LinkedIn or 07495129133 for a confidential discussion about the post.