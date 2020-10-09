Job: Head of multimedia

openDemocracy is a global media outlet. We produce high-quality journalism, and we build journalism skills and capacity among groups under-represented in the media. Our mission is to challenge power and inspire change.

We are seeking a talented and visionary journalist to lead a step-change in our multimedia storytelling and impact. You will have an impressive track record in journalism and/or film, TV or audio production with a strong journalistic reputation, and an excellent professional network.

You’ll have a bold vision for how our major stories and investigations can reach and engage wider audiences, and have deeper impact, through multimedia. You’ll have ambitious ideas about the types of stories we should be telling through film, audio or other channels, and be excited to get stuck in to producing them.

You’ll be joining our team during an exciting period of growth – building on a strong recent record where our journalism has triggered law change, parliamentary probes, criminal investigations, and much more. Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, Washington Post, New Yorker, Guardian, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al-Jazeera, el Pais, Mail & Guardian and more. Our site currently attracts more than 11 million visits per year, and we host a diverse range of independent projects – including those publishing in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.

We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have. We’re looking for someone who is rigorous about facts, passionate about public interest journalism, and has a strong track record of producing stories which lead to change.

This is both a hands-on and a strategic role. You’ll be doing some filming, recording or editing yourself, and you’ll be working with colleagues to help lift the general quality of openDemocracy multimedia content across different projects. But you’ll also have a strategic focus on pitching, developing and delivering ambitious projects in collaboration with external partners (for example broadcasters), so that our stories and investigations reach wider and more diverse audiences beyond our own platform.

One of our key priorities is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are under-represented in the media.

Purpose of the role: Lead a step-change in the quality, reach and impact of openDemocracy’s multimedia journalism – both in-house and through strategic partnerships

Key responsibilities:

Develop our in-house multimedia storytelling skills and capacity, working with trainee fellows, reporters and senior editors to expand and lift the quality and reach of our multimedia content

Identify opportunities for – and produce – short multimedia stories or other products as part of major openDemocracy investigations and projects

Work closely with the audience & development team and oD editors to ensure that our multimedia stories reach wider and more diverse audiences

Pitch, develop and run major strategic partnerships for openDemocracy (film, audio, or TV), to ensure our stories reach audiences beyond our platform

Lead on developing a signature openDemocracy multimedia product – be it podcast, video, live event or other – to help enhance our brand and reach

By working closely on at least 2-3 major stories a year, help to increase knowledge, skills and confidence among the oD team on how to build the impact and reach of their work

As needed, pitch in to ensure that major oD stories or investigations hit a high bar and land big – from interviews and reporting, to media strategy and outreach, to briefing and liaising with partners around the world

Person specification

Essential values and skills

A strong commitment to openDemocracy’s mission to challenge power and inspire change

Ability to work independently and within a team, to plan and manage a complex workload, problem-solve and respond swiftly and on deadline to new/unplanned demands

A clear understanding of how to practice a non-judgemental and empowering approach to support diverse women, LGBTIQ people, people of colour and other groups underrepresented in the media

Ability to communicate effectively and persuasively with diverse people, organisations and professionals

Essential experience

At least 7 years’ experience in journalism, audio, film or television production

Highly skilled in multimedia storytelling: producing, commissioning and delivering quality film, audio and/or other multimedia journalism

Experience in pitching, raising funds for and/or producing successful multimedia projects

Ability to shoot and edit video, or to record and edit audio to a high standard

Good understanding of video and audio standards for broadcast and online

Understanding of the requirements of different AV productions for different channels and audiences (for example social media vs broadcast)

A track record in producing stories which have impact/lead to change, and a clear understanding of the strategies that make change happen

Experience in and willingness to lead a mixture of hands-on and strategic work – from producing short film or audio on minimal budgets, to identifying and securing major partnerships or collaborations

Desirable

Professional fluency in more than one language

Experience with live online video production

Experience in producing podcasts

Communications, advocacy, campaigns, strategic litigation or other civil society experience relevant to openDemocracy’s mission

To apply

Please submit your application online by 30 October at 5.00pm UK time, including a CV and a personalised cover letter outlining your suitability for the role, where you want take openDemocracy’s multimedia journalism and how you’d do it.

Questions? Send them to [email protected].