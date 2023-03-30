Job vacancy: Africa editor

Purpose of the role and key responsibilities

Editorial

Lead the 50.50 and openDemocracy reporting on Africa, which will include:

Oversee investigative reporting projects focused on organised opposition to women’s and LGBTIQ rights in particular, and threats to human rights and democracy in general

Mentor and manage openDemocracy’s network of regional reporters and freelancers

Commission freelance contributors to produce multiplatform content on newsworthy developments that intersect with or affect feminism, human rights and democracy on the continent

Collaborate with other editors and reporters on global investigations and other coverage

Contribute own reporting and writing on feminism, human rights and threatened democracy in Africa

Audience, network and impact

Strategise with senior openDemocracy editors to build an Africa audience strategy

Increase the network of media partners that co-publish and republish openDemocracy content and manage these partnership relationships

Build a diverse and active source and supporter network among NGOs, activists, academics and other groups

Represent openDemocracy at conferences, in media interviews and other fora, as appropriate

Where appropriate within the UK charity laws governing openDemocracy, coordinate with and support NGO and civil society organisations on actions and campaigns to realise impact from our work on the continent

Management of people and other resources

Recruit and manage openDemocracy staff in Africa

Recruit, manage and mentor at least one full-time fellow per year

Manage the openDemocracy Africa budget to ensure work outcomes match or exceed goals set with our funding partners

Who you are

The ideal candidate has:

At least three years’ experience as an English-language editor

A proven track record of doing collaborative investigations, especially cross-border ones

Strong storytelling skills, with the ability to turn complex investigations and/or draft stories from junior or non-professional journalists, into accessible, enjoyable and informative copy

Experience working reporters and contributor networks: managing and mentoring them

Has in-depth understanding of intersectional feminism and is socially and politically astute with an good understanding of both local and continental threats to women’s and LGBTIQ rights

We strongly encourage women and LGBTGI+ to apply for this position. Our ideal candidates will live and work in Africa.

About openDemocracy

openDemocracy is an independent international media platform. We produce high-quality journalism which challenges power, inspires change and builds leadership among groups underrepresented in the media. Headquartered in London, we have team members across four continents.

We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have. Our investigative journalism has triggered legal changes, parliamentary probes, lawsuits and criminal investigations and we also offer a rich diversity of stories and perspectives from across the world. We help voices otherwise excluded from the media to reach larger audiences, and we campaign on key stories, pushing for a more open, democratic and egalitarian world.

Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, CNN, France 24, El País, National Geographic, Sky News, ITV News, Newsnight, BBC Radio 4’s Today, The World This Weekend and File on Four, Daily Mail, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Financial Times, The Times, Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Observer, The Independent, Channel 4 News, LBC and Private Eye in 2021 alone.

openDemocracy.net attracts more than 11 million visits per year, and we provide a vital space for analysis, comment, and debate on issues ranging from democracy, gender and human rights to economics and climate change. We have projects publishing in Russian, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English. In the past two years, we’ve been nominated for and won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, from the Gabo Award to the Paul Foot and British Journalism Awards.