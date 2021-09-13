Home: News

Job vacancy: Bookkeeper / Administrator, The Open Trust

13 September 2021, 12.00am
Open Trust is a small limited company with charitable status supporting the advancement of education, nationally and internationally. It is committed to supporting the educational projects of the independent global media organisation openDemocracy. The charity is small but has a high turnover.

A part-time post has become available with variable hours, which can be worked flexibly to suit your schedule – approximately 20 hours per month after an initial settling-in period. The post would suit a self-starter used to working on their own initiative and with limited supervision.

The registered office is in Cambridge but remote working is expected. The successful candidate would be self-employed and would invoice monthly for hours undertaken.

The role includes bookkeeping, minute taking, maintaining and filing financial records and liaising with trustees, accountants, statutory bodies, donors and openDemocracy (oD).

Suggested rate £20 per hour.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Experience with accounting software (ideally Xero)
  • Experience using MS Excel
  • Experience using MS Word
  • Experience in creating and maintain websites
  • Attention to detail and excellent written English
  • Comfortable handling large payments and monitoring funds accurately
  • Experience in Board level minute taking
  • Comfortable liaising with donors, accountants, trustees, banks and statutory bodies
  • Home working flexibility

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

  • Bookkeeping
  • Production of annual accounts
  • Company filing and statutory duties
  • Gift Aid
  • Liaison with donors
  • Liaison with openDemocracy
  • Liaison with Trustees
  • Organising and minuting Board Meetings
  • Payment of invoices
  • Creation/maintenance of website

Please contact the Chairman, Sir Charles Chadwyck-Healey, at [email protected] with CV and covering letter.

