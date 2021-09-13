Job vacancy: Bookkeeper / Administrator, The Open Trust



Open Trust is a small limited company with charitable status supporting the advancement of education, nationally and internationally. It is committed to supporting the educational projects of the independent global media organisation openDemocracy. The charity is small but has a high turnover.

A part-time post has become available with variable hours, which can be worked flexibly to suit your schedule – approximately 20 hours per month after an initial settling-in period. The post would suit a self-starter used to working on their own initiative and with limited supervision.

The registered office is in Cambridge but remote working is expected. The successful candidate would be self-employed and would invoice monthly for hours undertaken.

The role includes bookkeeping, minute taking, maintaining and filing financial records and liaising with trustees, accountants, statutory bodies, donors and openDemocracy (oD).

Suggested rate £20 per hour.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Experience with accounting software (ideally Xero)

Experience using MS Excel

Experience using MS Word

Experience in creating and maintain websites

Attention to detail and excellent written English

Comfortable handling large payments and monitoring funds accurately

Experience in Board level minute taking

Comfortable liaising with donors, accountants, trustees, banks and statutory bodies

Home working flexibility

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES