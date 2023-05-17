Job vacancy: Covid inquiry reporter

openDemocracy is looking for a pool of experienced freelance journalists to share coverage of the UK’s historic Covid-19 inquiry day by day. The role is being crowdfunded by our readers, who share our goal of ensuring the government is held to account for its decisions during the pandemic.

As well as reporting on the inquiry’s daily proceedings, beginning with the first tranche of evidence in mid-June, you will participate in podcasts and live discussions produced by openDemocracy about the inquiry itself.

The successful candidates will have experience covering public hearings with a fast turnaround, which could include court cases, tribunals, local or national government proceedings. They will have shorthand or equivalent broadcast training.

They will also have a good general understanding of the pandemic’s impact on Britain, including the ways it compounded existing inequalities, its devastating impact on bereaved families and survivors alike, and some of the scandals around public spending, contracts and cronyism that emerged.

How to apply

Please submit your CV and a brief cover letter (200 words maximum) to our recruitment platform Trakstar by 23.59 BST on Monday 22 May. The inquiry is expected to begin hearing evidence on Tuesday 13 June, which is the earliest we would require anyone to start, though the full timetable has yet to be released.

openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity. Women, LGBTIQ candidates, and people from backgrounds that are underrepresented in the industry and who have demonstrable passion for independent media are particularly encouraged to apply.