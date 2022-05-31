Job vacancy: Digital marketing manager



Employer openDemocracy

Location openDemocracy has its head office in London, but we welcome candidates from anywhere in the UK

Salary London: from £33,000 to £37,000

Non-London (Rest of UK): from £32,150 to £34,000

Contract Full-time, 40 hours per week, permanent contract

Reports to Head of Audience

About openDemocracy

openDemocracy is an independent international media platform. We produce high-quality journalism which challenges power, inspires change and builds leadership among groups underrepresented in the media. Headquartered in London, we have team members across four continents.

We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have. Our investigative journalism has triggered legal changes, parliamentary probes, lawsuits and criminal investigations and we also offer a rich diversity of stories and perspectives from across the world. We help voices otherwise excluded from the media to reach larger audiences, and we campaign on key stories, pushing for a more open, democratic and egalitarian world.

Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, CNN, France 24, El País, National Geographic, Sky News, ITV News, Newsnight, BBC Radio 4’s Today, The World This Weekend and File on Four, Daily Mail, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Financial Times, The Times, Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Observer, The Independent, Channel 4 News, LBC and Private Eye in 2021 alone.

openDemocracy.net attracts more than 11 million visits per year, and we provide a vital space for analysis, comment, and debate on issues ranging from democracy, gender and human rights to economics and climate change. We have projects publishing in Russian, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English. In the past two years, we’ve been nominated for and won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, from the Gabo Award to the Paul Foot and British Journalism Awards.

About the position

We are seeking an ambitious and enterprising Digital Marketing Manager to take our social content to the next level and expand the depth and breadth of audiences we engage with.

You will have a track record in producing content that resonates, and using that to grow an audience – ideally in a fast paced environment that can be reactive as well as proactive. This role joins the audience team during an exciting period of growth. The number of donors who support our work is growing, so too are those following us on different channels. We’re starting to experiment and test what motivates the people who consume, or we would like to consume our journalism. Over the coming months and years, we plan to expand this rapidly - so you’ll thrive on coming up with ideas and honestly evaluating if they are effective.

Critically, our development as a team is helping oD to bring about change. This work builds on a strong record of investigative journalism which has triggered law change, parliamentary probes, criminal investigations, and much more. You’ll be excited to work closely with journalist colleagues, building their skills and knowledge about how to communicate effectively.

One of our key priorities is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are under-represented in the media.

Purpose of the role & key responsibilities

Support the delivery and growth of openDemocracy’s audience and fundraising goals. Enabling us to serve our mission of challenging power and inspiring change across the world.

Act as newsletter lead overseeing openDemocracy’s growing portfolio of regular and ad-hoc email newsletters. Develop and monitor supporter journeys, reader donation campaigns, email and social media insights and analytics. Helping identify what is and is not effective.

Grow and manage openDemocracy’s organic and paid social media. Creating and overseeing content for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Youtube.

Key responsibilities

Social media

Produce engaging social media posts, oversee community engagement/moderation and run day to day organic social media curation and scheduling across our channels

Lead on horizon scanning, social listening and pinpoint opportunities for openDemocracy to make the most of our content.

Co-develop plans on paid social media across existing channels, mindful of the opportunities emerging channels present.

Develop, test and evaluate ideas independently and with colleagues, sharing learnings and best practice with the wider team.

Create video and image assets for social media campaigns

Guide our engagement with our communities on our platforms

Work as part of a team to meet common engagement and audience targets

Digital Communication and Fundraising

Be responsible for the day-to-day execution of openDemocracy’s reader donations fundraising strategy including:

- Working with the Head of Impact to write, edit and send proactive and reactive fundraising emails.

- Leading on the development of our newsletter products, including our flagship weekly and daily newsletters.

- Reporting on results of all email campaigns.

- Designing, implementing, test and iterating segmented reader journeys in order to increase engagement and grow openDemocracy’s email list

Feeding into budget and target setting and reforecasting process

Reporting on marketing results to staff in core team meetings

Supporting section editors and journalists in crafting and delivering digital marketing campaigns and fundraising work on their projects

Building and maintaining donation pages for core fundraising as well as projects

Supporting editorial team on SEO best practice and monitoring search trends.

Person Specification (Essential)

Experience managing social media channels and producing effective, legally compliant content that converts.

Understanding of the audiences that exist on each channel and what content and approaches does and does not appeal to them

A proven track record of growing audiences and developing ongoing engagement through social media and other digital content

A curious, independent mindset that scours for new ideas, evaluates at speed and learns quickly from tests that don’t work.

Experience managing digital advertising, including testing and evaluation.

Confidence and experience with each of our key channels. These are Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, email, browser notifications and Instagram.

A track record of working as part of a team to produce graphic and video content under tight deadlines, often with limited budgets.

Person Specification (Desirable)

Experience working with remote teams and in a media/campaigning/social impact environment.

Experience of managing budgets for social media advertising and campaigns

Working knowledge of at least some of the software tools we including: Adobe Creative Suite, Echobox, Facebook Business Manager, Webpushr, Sendible, Crowdtangle, Klaviyo, Buzzsumo, Civi CRM, Trello, Canva and Slack.

Knowledge and experience of creating email campaigns that drive further action (fundraising, campaigns, social change..)

Thrives on working in a fast paced, breaking news environment.

Demonstrates clear understanding of public interest news values and how these relate to social content, reader revenue growth and the oD brand.

Fluent in an additional languages that openDemocracy publishes in regularly, such as Spanish or Russian.

Experience of setting up, monitoring and evaluating marketing automation tools.

Experience of working with external freelancers, such as graphic designers, video editors and journalists.

How to apply

The deadline is Sunday, 19 June 2022 at 23:59 GMT.

openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity. We strongly encourage applications from groups that are underrepresented in the media.