Job vacancy: Editor in Chief

We are seeking a visionary new Editor in Chief to lead our international team and build our reputation and impact. This is a rare opportunity to take the helm of a fast-growing media organisation that has tripled in size, budget and impact under the current leadership.

As the new Editor in Chief, you will be inspired by and deeply committed to openDemocracy’s mission: to produce high-quality journalism which challenges power and inspires change. You’ll have creative ideas of how to build on openDemocracy’s impressive recent achievements, develop its journalism and take it into the next phase of its evolution through new initiatives, projects and opportunities.

You will have a deep understanding of the practice of journalism, meaning you can commission, write, edit and communicate fluently and powerfully. You will have a strong track record of producing high-quality journalism, and of driving, managing and inspiring editorial teams to do this.

You’ll have particular experience and knowledge of how journalism can be a force for change and agency in the world – sparking (as many of our stories have) game-changing campaigns, court cases, policy debates and legal changes, as well as touching people’s lives. You’ll have a track record of causing trouble for those with power, working alongside those without it. You are excited about the powerful impact possible when media partners with other organisations – including civil society and academia.

The Editor in Chief will act as the figurehead of the organisation and, with the support of the soon-to-be-appointed Managing Director, will be responsible for the overall audience development, financial sustainability and performance of the business. You will be good at nurturing a team, helping us to collaborate – and leading by example.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities

Set and deliver openDemocracy’s strategy, building its profile, income, activities and impact globally

Lead openDemocracy’s editorial team to deliver ambitious and high-quality journalism, in line with oD’s mission, vision and values

Lead audience development and diversification for openDemocracy, deepening engagement, understanding and analysis of readers, listeners, viewers and supporters

Set and deliver a sustainable business plan across grants, reader income and alternative revenue models, in close partnership with the Managing Director, Board and senior leadership

Foster a collaborative and inclusive culture throughout the staff team, leading by example

Ensure openDemocracy's reputation and purpose are clear and engaging to target audiences

Represent openDemocracy externally and strengthen its influence and reach (in the media, public and with key stakeholders)

Develop and oversee major strategic projects and initiatives

Grow and nurture key relationships with partners, media, donors and other strategic allies

Model and develop positive and accountable leadership, supporting and building diverse talent and capacity across the organisation

Leadership Behaviours

We are seeking a leader who is a trouble-maker, and who stimulates rebellious, creative and independent thinking in others.

You will be deeply committed to our mission of building a more inclusive and diverse global media ecosystem: you will be feminist, anti-racist, and you will seek to challenge all forms of unjust power and discrimination.

You will also have a clear and compelling vision for how to set up our organisation for sustainable success. You will be agile and innovative; thriving in an entrepreneurial environment and not afraid to roll up your sleeves and do what it takes.

Technical Capabilities

Demonstrable track record leading media organisations and/or global editorial teams, delivering high-impact journalism across multiple platforms, formats and audiences

Strong financial acumen and business instincts: you have developed income streams and set and managed budgets

Demonstrable track record of sustainably growing digital audiences and revenues

Demonstrable track record of producing journalism that leads to change/has ‘real world’ impact, and a deep understanding of how editorial strategies can deliver this

Demonstrable experience in designing, managing and delivering ambitious and complex projects globally

Demonstrable track record of championing women, people of colour and others traditionally underrepresented in the media to confront the power structures which exclude them

In order to apply for this role, please email [email protected] with a copy of your CV and cover letter.

For more information about openDemocracy please see our 2020 annual report and our strategic plan.

We will be accepting applications until 23:59 BST on 23.05.2021