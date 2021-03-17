Job vacancy: Editorial assistant

openDemocracy is a global media outlet. We produce high-quality journalism, and we build journalism skills and capacity among groups under-represented in the media. Our mission is to challenge power and inspire change.

We are looking for an editorial assistant who will bring imagination and energy both to editorial and administrative work. You will be supporting the core editorial team on a range of projects and day-to-day tasks.

Location: London

Salary: £24,700 - £26,000

Contract: Full time, permanent contract

Core hours: 9am to 5pm

Reports to: Managing editor

You will also be encouraged to contribute ideas on multiple fronts, from pitching specific articles to feeding into the wider editorial strategy. If you are interested in writing pieces yourself, this will be encouraged, but it is not an essential part of the job.

You will be expected to organise your time efficiently and to deliver on multiple workstreams, but you will also be encouraged to be imaginative, to challenge assumptions and to think outside the box. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to develop their editorial skills in a unique and creative environment, working closely with senior staff, learning the key skills of online publishing and helping to develop new and exciting areas of work.

You’ll be joining our team during an exciting period of growth – building on a strong recent record where our journalism has triggered law change, parliamentary probes, criminal investigations, and much more.

Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including, in the past 12 months alone, Al Jazeera, BBC News, Sky News, Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Telegraph, Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, Metro, The Guardian, The Observer, the i, The Independent, The Irish News, The National, The Scotsman, the Today programme and World at One, Newsnight, Channel 4 News, LBC, El País, France 24, New York Review of Books, London Review of Books, Mail & Guardian, New Statesman, Private Eye, Radio Free Europe, The BMJ, Times Radio, Voice of America, Vox and many others.

We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have. We’re looking for someone who is rigorous about facts and passionate about public interest journalism. We'll need to rely on your initiative and commitment to getting the job done right and on time.

Our site currently attracts more than 13 million visits per year, and we host a diverse range of independent projects – including those publishing in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.

One of our key priorities is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are under-represented in the media.

Application by CV and covering letter.

Purpose of the role & key responsibilities

Main duties

Managing public-facing email accounts and responding to enquiries

Answering the (infrequently called) public-facing phone and passing messages on

Administering the open submissions process

Meeting organisation and note-taking

Inducting and training new team members on our publishing systems

Updating an editorial forward-planning calendar

Updating an awards and prizes calendar and ensuring entries are completed in time

Setting up and sending email newsletters

Live discussion administration and production

Moderating comments

Proofing and posting articles, and picture research, at peak workload times

Person specification

Essential:

Excellent proofreading skills

Experience of editing online or other written content

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy

Creative thinker interested in culture and politics

Desire to work with openDemocracy’s diverse team of editors in bringing their projects to life

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Resilience and calmness under pressure and working to tight deadlines

Strong organisational and time management skills

Desirable:

Experience of web publishing, including knowledge of basic HTML code

Journalism qualification

openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity.

We are open to accommodating family-friendly hours and other caring responsibilities.

To apply please submit your CV and covering letter. The deadline for applications is Sunday, 11 April 2021 at 11.59pm GMT.