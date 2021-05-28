Job vacancy: Europe Editor, Tracking the Backlash

Reports to: Head of Global Investigations

Head of Global Investigations Location: Candidates can be based anywhere in Europe, including eastern Europe and the South Caucasus openDemocracy has its head office in London, UK, and you will work closely with colleagues internationally.

Candidates can be based anywhere in Europe, including eastern Europe and the South Caucasus openDemocracy has its head office in London, UK, and you will work closely with colleagues internationally. Contract: Full-time 12-month contract, with possible long-term renewal, subject to funding

Full-time 12-month contract, with possible long-term renewal, subject to funding Salary: Competitive for non-profit media, dependent on experience and location

Purpose of the role and key responsibilities

openDemocracy’s Tracking the Backlash project investigates organised opposition to women’s and LGBT rights across the world. Over the last year we have: revealed several hundred million dollars of ‘dark money’ from US Christian Right groups supporting anti-rights campaigns globally – including attacks on Europe’s courts; exposed coordinated anti-abortion projects targeting vulnerable pregnant women with misinformation and using them “like guinea pigs” for untested and unregulated treatments; and documented the global scale of World Health Organization guidelines not being followed during the pandemic, putting women’s lives and health at risk.

Our investigations were cited more than 400 times in 2020, across the global media – including by the BBC, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, the Independent, Euronews, Mother Jones and Vice. Our findings have also triggered action from lawmakers and social media platforms. For example, European Parliament committees invited us to testify as part of their inquiries, while YouTube closed an account that was pushing anti-LGBT ‘conversion therapy’ messages, in response to one of our investigations that documented the account’s breach of YouTube’s guidelines. We collaborate across borders and backgrounds and, since 2018, we have supported more than ten young women and LGBTIQ people with fellowships so they can develop their investigative skills. Our work has been nominated for numerous awards, including the British Journalism Awards.

You will be primarily responsible for commissioning, editing and reporting impactful Tracking the Backlash investigations in Europe (including eastern Europe and the South Caucasus). You will oversee an Assistant Editor and one or two young women or LGBT fellows each year, and also liaise with a network of freelance contributors and other media partners. The aim is to achieve impact on both of Tracking the Backlash’s overarching goals: reversing the backlash against women’s and LGBT rights; and challenging the exclusion of diverse voices in the media. You will report to openDemocracy’s Head of Global Investigations and be responsible for filling in for her/representing her in internal and external meetings in her absence, as needed.

You may be based anywhere in Europe, including eastern Europe and the South Caucasus. This is a full-time role with an initial 12-month contract and the possibility of long-term renewal, subject to funding. Women and LGBTIQ candidates who have demonstrable passion for independent media projects are particularly encouraged to apply. You must have professional fluency in English and several years of experience as an English-language editor.

Main duties

- Producing ambitious and impactful investigative journalism for the Tracking the Backlash series, for publication on opendemocracy.net and other media outlets

- Commissioning freelancers and coordinating contributors across the region to work on high-quality, in-depth and cross-border investigations

- Text-editing investigative stories as well as occasional news and feature pieces, including improving structure, ‘nut grafs’ and drafting headlines and standfirsts

- Reviewing and ensuring appropriate use of evidence and attribution in complex investigations, including sources such as large datasets, leaked documents and undercover recordings

- Overseeing and approving annual and project-based physical and digital security risk assessments for team members and freelancers in the Europe region

- Ensuring that best journalistic practices are followed throughout, including that all published material is legally defensible and does not damage oD’s reputation

- Liaising with openDemocracy’s Head of Global Investigations to ensure she has visibility over complex projects, and with lawyers where legal advice or reviews are needed

- Supporting other team members in the region and globally to design, execute and produce impactful hypothesis-led investigative stories, including pilot projects where relevant

- Mentoring fellows to develop investigative skills and confidence, and mentoring the current Eurasia Assistant Editor so she can mover into a more senior role with more responsibilities

Other duties

- Building a strong, diverse and active network of journalists and NGO, research and media contacts involved in tracking the backlash across Europe

- Representing Tracking the Backlash to external partners, including media interviews, as needed

- Monitoring the impact of our investigations including on policy and public debates

- Participating in internal strategy and planning meetings for Tracking the Backlash

- Other administrative, editorial and production assistance, as needed

- Representing and filling in for the Head of Global Investigations, as needed

Required skills and experience

Essential

At least six years of professional, full-time investigative journalism experience (with at least two years of experience as an investigations editor, in English)

A passion for fiercely independent journalism as a crucial piece of the ongoing, unfinished democratic project, and the need to include women’s and LGBT human rights in this

High standards, consistency and reliability in terms of a high level of ambition and ensuring a consistently high level of reporting, editing and production quality, as well as ability to work in a fast-paced context and consistently meet deadlines

A demonstrable ability to edit as well as write engaging, well-structured, grammatically correct articles, securely and explicitly grounded in fact, distinguishing fact and opinion, minimising legal risk and following house style

A track record of editing and producing impactful investigative journalism (preferably on relevant themes, or using applicable/transferable tools and techniques)

Demonstrable experience with specific investigative skills such as undercover reporting, data journalism, finding leads and sources online and analysing financial accounts

A strong understanding of media law in your country and best practices in investigative journalism, in order to collect information safely and ethically

Experience collaborating in a team, ideally across borders and on major projects, and experience developing strong relationships with freelance journalists

Experience carrying out (physical and digital) security risk assessments

Experience training or mentoring younger journalists committed to equity and diversity

Professional fluency in English (other languages are strongly desirable)

Willingness to travel for stories and meetings (not expected to exceed 10% of your time), where and when safe, depending on routine and COVID-19 risk assessments

Desirable