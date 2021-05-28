Job vacancy: Finance assistant

openDemocracy is a global media outlet. We produce high-quality journalism, and we build journalism skills and capacity among groups under-represented in the media. Our mission is to challenge power and inspire change.

You’ll be joining our team during an exciting period of growth. Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, Washington Post, New Yorker, Guardian, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al- Jazeera, el Pais, Mail & Guardian and many others. Our site currently attracts more than 13 million visits per year, and we host a diverse range of independent projects – including those publishing in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.



We are seeking a dynamic finance assistant. This would be the ideal role for someone who will be very comfortable with the accounts payable process and is looking to progress into the accounts receivable process with a view to progress onto creating financial statements in line with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Location: London / remote working

Salary: UK based - £24,700 to £34,500

Contract: Full time, 6 months

Reports to: Head of Finance

One of our key priorities is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are under-represented in the media.