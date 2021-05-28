Home: News

Job vacancy: Finance assistant

We are seeking a dynamic Finance Assistant to support the day-to-day activities of a growing multinational not-for-profit media organisation.

28 May 2021, 3.15pm
openDemocracy is a global media outlet. We produce high-quality journalism, and we build journalism skills and capacity among groups under-represented in the media. Our mission is to challenge power and inspire change.
You’ll be joining our team during an exciting period of growth. Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, Washington Post, New Yorker, Guardian, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al- Jazeera, el Pais, Mail & Guardian and many others. Our site currently attracts more than 13 million visits per year, and we host a diverse range of independent projects – including those publishing in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.

We are seeking a dynamic finance assistant. This would be the ideal role for someone who will be very comfortable with the accounts payable process and is looking to progress into the accounts receivable process with a view to progress onto creating financial statements in line with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Location: London / remote working
  • Salary: UK based - £24,700 to £34,500
  • Contract: Full time, 6 months
  • Reports to: Head of Finance

One of our key priorities is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are under-represented in the media.

Purpose of the role:

  • To support the day-to-day activities of the Finance team for a growing multinational not-for-profit media organisation.

Key responsibilities:

  • Assisting in the bank and credit card reconciliations processes.
  • Managing the accounts payable invoice process using Receiptbank (now Dext) and Xero.
  • Drafting accounts receivable invoices for Finance Manager and Head of Finance to review.
  • Assisting with preparation of financial statements and providing financial analysis on reports to internal and external stakeholders.
  • Evaluating financial budgets and tracking expenses, working closely with internal stakeholders across multiple teams.
  • Analysing financial information in order to identify, research and resolve discrepancies in a timely fashion and raise issues with the Finance Manager and Head of Finance where necessary.
  • Interpreting and applying accounting policies, rules, and regulations to all work in order to ensure compliance with applicable standards.
  • Maintaining confidentiality of all financial data.

Person specification:

  • A strong commitment to openDemocracy’s mission to challenge power and inspire change.
  • Ability to work independently and within a team.
  • To plan and manage a complex workload, problem-solve and respond swiftly to deadlines as well as new/unplanned demands.
  • Ability to communicate effectively and persuasively with a global and diverse team.

Essential experience

  • Minimum requirement is an Associate's degree in Accounting, Bookkeeping, Finance, or similar field (Bachelor's degree preferred). An equivalent combination of education, training, and experience will also be considered.
  • A minimum of 2 years of relevant, hands-on accounting experience.
  • Background with cloud accounting systems (such as an online invoice processing software e.g. Receiptbank/Dext).
  • Previous experience with the accounts payable process.
  • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel (IF, Vlookup, Pivot Tables).
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Ability to work independently on assigned duties.
  • Demonstrates an ability to manage a variety of priorities while meeting deadlines.

openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity. 

We are open to accommodating family-friendly hours and other caring responsibilities. 

To apply please click to submit your CV and covering letter.

