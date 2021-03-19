Job vacancy: Head of Finance

openDemocracy is delighted to be partnering with Prospectus to appoint a new Head of Finance.

Reporting to the Editor in Chief, you will join the team during an exciting period of growth. You will be leading the finance function within the organisation, providing strategic oversight of finance, compliance and risk. This will also include the financial management of grants, which are a major source of revenue for the organisation.

Working in a diverse and inclusive team you will be tasked with reviewing and improving the process and use of systems to enhance the Finance Team’s effectiveness. Furthermore, you will play a key role in supporting and communicating with colleagues to positively develop openDemocracy’s financial fluency, by equipping budget holders with clear, timely and comprehensive information about expenditure, budgets and financial performance. The objective to ensure both internal and external stakeholders (funders, partners, the general public) have timely financial information.

The Head of Finance leads on line managing the Finance Manager and related finance administration and delivering the monthly reconciliation of funds, control accounts, VAT application and submission, through to the analysis and interpretation of data to aid organisational decision making.

To be successful, you need to be genuinely passionate about openDemocracy's mission to challenge power and inspire. You will have demonstrable experience within a similar finance role with strong leadership and communication skills to help develop the finance function and empower the team.

You will have experience of leading on finance systems and processes with oversight of budgets, management accounts and monthly reports. Experience of working with grant management systems and the ability to speak a second language are desirable but not essential.

Prospectus are a specialist Recruitment Practice and are committed to building inclusive and diverse organisations, and welcome applications from all sections of the community.

Please register your interest in this role here.