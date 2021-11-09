Job vacancy: Managing Director

Following the appointment of a new editor-in-chief in September 2021, openDemocracy is seeking to further strengthen its senior leadership by appointing an ambitious and enterprising managing director. The managing director will be a key partner and critical friend to the editor-in-chief, responsible for ensuring the organisational performance and sustainability of openDemocracy, and focused on optimising its business, operations and impact at an exciting moment of growth.



The managing director will play critical internal and external roles. You will oversee operations, HR, finance, fundraising, and business development – ensuring effective facilitation of our strategic objectives, as well as providing an essential voice in defining the future direction, strategy, and income streams of the organisation. You will report to the editor-in-chief and will also be a member of the board of directors, accountable to the board for the operational performance of the organisation. Externally, you will represent openDemocracy to a wide range of stakeholders, in the UK and overseas, including donors and strategic partners.



As a proven leader, you will be experienced in the creation and delivery of effective organisational infrastructure, necessary to support a dynamic organisation with multiple workstreams, a global reach, and freelancers, contributors and fellows based around the world. You will have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and will be comfortable engaging proactively and inclusively with colleagues within the context of a progressive organisational culture. You will be enterprising, solutions-oriented, and pragmatic, able to engage constructively with the operational complexities of a values-led organisation which has undergone a period of rapid growth and development.



The role will be based at openDemocracy’s HQ in Dalston, London, preferably, though we may consider more flexible or remote working options. Given the global reach of openDemocracy, there may be some requirement to undertake travel as part of the MD role.