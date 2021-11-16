Job vacancy - multimedia journalist
Overview
Location: openDemocracy has its head office in London, but we welcome candidates from anywhere in the UK
Salary: London, from £33,000 to £37,000; non-London, from £32,150 to £34,000. We would expect to appoint someone at the lower end of the band
Contract: Full-time, 40h per week, permanent contract
Report to: Head of Audience
About openDemocracy
openDemocracy is a non-profit global media outlet producing high-quality journalism which challenges power, inspires change, and builds skills, capacity and leadership among groups underrepresented in the media. Its headquarters are in London, with team members across four continents.
You’ll be joining our team during an exciting period of growth – building on a strong recent record where our journalism has triggered legal changes, parliamentary probes, lawsuits, criminal investigations and has lifted a rich diversity of voices and perspectives from across the world. We often take voices otherwise excluded from the media to larger audiences, and we campaign on some of our key stories, pushing for a more open, democratic, and egalitarian world.
Our journalism frequently gets picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, Washington Post, The New Yorker, The Guardian, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al-Jazeera, el Pais, Mail & Guardian, and many more. Our site attracts more than 13 million visits per year. We provide a vital space for analysis, comment, and debate on issues ranging from democracy and human rights to economics and climate change. We have projects publishing in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.
In the past two years, we’ve been nominated for and won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, from the Gabo Award to the Paul Foot and British Journalism Awards. We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have.
One of our core priorities is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are underrepresented in the media.
About the position
As part of the Audience development team, the role’s main purpose is to support the delivery and growth of openDemocracy’s audience and fundraising goals.
This role joins the audience team during an exciting period of growth. The number of donors who support our work is growing, So too are those following us on different channels. We are starting to experiment and test what motivates the people who consume or we would like to consume our journalism. Over the coming months and years, we plan to expand this rapidly - so this role is ideal for someone who thrives on coming up with ideas and honestly evaluating if they are effective.
The Multimedia journalist will work across openDemocracy, producing organic and paid social media and working with openDemocracy journalists to create multi-media content to support our original journalism. You will work creatively to help our work engage with audiences on a range of platforms and formats. You will primarily create audio, video and visual content for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Youtube, taking our story-telling to the next level. This role will play a critical role in expanding the depth and breadth of our audience and developing our brand so that openDemocracy content is immediately recognisable wherever our audiences engage with it.
Main responsibilities
- Work as part of a small team to produce engaging social media posts, and promote community engagement/moderation, running day to day organic social media curation and scheduling across our channels.
- Co-develop and execute paid social media campaigns across existing channels, mindful of the opportunities emerging channels present.
- Develop, test and evaluate ideas independently and with colleagues, sharing learnings and best practices with the wider team.
- Create video, audio, data visualisation and image assets that are accessible, on-brand and appropriate for the range of channels we publish our work on.
- Supporting section editors and journalists by crafting multi-media assets for their stories and projects and upskilling the wider team.
- Work as part of a team to meet common engagement, fundraising and audience targets.
- Inputting into workflow, website development and selection of our suite of software tools.
- Feeding into budget and target setting and reforecasting process.
- Supporting the development of donation and campaign landing pages.
Required skills and experience
Essential
- Experience managing social media channels and producing proactive and reactive content.
- Understanding of the audiences that exist on each channel and what content and approaches does and does not appeal to them.
- A proven track record of growing audiences and driving engagement through social media and multimedia content.
- A curious, independent mindset that scours for new ideas evaluates and learns quickly from tests that do not work.
- Confidence and experience producing content for our key channels such as Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, email and Instagram.
- A track record of working efficiently as part of a team to produce multimedia content under tight deadlines, often with limited budgets.
Desirable
- Experience working with remote teams and in a media environment.
- Working knowledge of at least some of the software tools we use regularly, including Slack, Trello, Google Workspace, Facebook Business Manager, Webpushr, Sendible, Crowdtangle, Klaviyo, Buzzsumo, Civi CRM, Canva, Datawrapper and Slack.
- Extensive working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and demonstrable experience of producing podcasts, motion graphics, data visualisations, video and static social graphics in a fast-paced newsroom environment.
- Thrives on working in a fast-paced, breaking news environment, preferably in a global context.
- Demonstrates a clear understanding of public interest news values and how these relate to social content and the openDemocracy brand.
How to apply
To apply for this role, please submit a CV and cover letter to [email protected] outlining your motivation and suitability for the role. In addition, your application should also include three examples of content you produced (e.g. social media posts, videos, podcasts).
The closing date for applications is Sunday, 28 November 2021, at 23:59.
openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are underrepresented in the media.
