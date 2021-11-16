Job vacancy - multimedia journalist

openDemocracy is a non-profit global media outlet producing high-quality journalism which challenges power, inspires change, and builds skills, capacity and leadership among groups underrepresented in the media. Its headquarters are in London, with team members across four continents.

You’ll be joining our team during an exciting period of growth – building on a strong recent record where our journalism has triggered legal changes, parliamentary probes, lawsuits, criminal investigations and has lifted a rich diversity of voices and perspectives from across the world. We often take voices otherwise excluded from the media to larger audiences, and we campaign on some of our key stories, pushing for a more open, democratic, and egalitarian world.

Our journalism frequently gets picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, Washington Post, The New Yorker, The Guardian, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al-Jazeera, el Pais, Mail & Guardian, and many more. Our site attracts more than 13 million visits per year. We provide a vital space for analysis, comment, and debate on issues ranging from democracy and human rights to economics and climate change. We have projects publishing in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.

In the past two years, we’ve been nominated for and won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, from the Gabo Award to the Paul Foot and British Journalism Awards. We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have.

One of our core priorities is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are underrepresented in the media.