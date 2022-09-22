Job vacancy: News editor

Employer openDemocracy

Location London-based

Salary £43,000 - £48,000 - Please note the salary will rise in late 2022 in line with the inflationary pay package currently being negotiated

Contract Full time, permanent contract

Reports to Head of news

Manages Deputy news editor and reporters



openDemocracy is a global independent media outlet dedicated to challenging power and inspiring change. Our recent journalism – for example on ‘dark money’, misinformation, women’s and LGBTIQ rights and COVID-19 – has triggered law change, parliamentary debate, criminal and regulatory investigations, action by public health bodies and much more. Our stories attract widespread media coverage, including in the New York Times, Guardian, New Yorker, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al-Jazeera and many others across the world.

We’re looking for a creative and organised news editor to help lead openDemocracy’s coverage: managing and commissioning reporters, editing stories, staying across the news agenda and coming up with original ideas for both quick hits and long-form investigations.

A key priority for openDemocracy is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are under-represented among media workers.