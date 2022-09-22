Job vacancy: News editor
Employer openDemocracy
Location London-based
Salary £43,000 - £48,000 - Please note the salary will rise in late 2022 in line with the inflationary pay package currently being negotiated
Contract Full time, permanent contract
Reports to Head of news
Manages Deputy news editor and reporters
openDemocracy is a global independent media outlet dedicated to challenging power and inspiring change. Our recent journalism – for example on ‘dark money’, misinformation, women’s and LGBTIQ rights and COVID-19 – has triggered law change, parliamentary debate, criminal and regulatory investigations, action by public health bodies and much more. Our stories attract widespread media coverage, including in the New York Times, Guardian, New Yorker, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al-Jazeera and many others across the world.
We’re looking for a creative and organised news editor to help lead openDemocracy’s coverage: managing and commissioning reporters, editing stories, staying across the news agenda and coming up with original ideas for both quick hits and long-form investigations.
A key priority for openDemocracy is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are under-represented among media workers.
Key responsibilities
- Work with the editor and head of news in the running of openDemocracy’s day, using meetings and the editorial workflow to commission reporters and edit stories, as well as other tasks that may be required as necessary under the direction of the head of news
- Manage the deputy news editor and a proportion of openDemocracy’s UK news reporting staff
- Ensure news, features and opinion copy across openDemocracy is in line with editorial policies – including but not limited to making sure it is legally sound, accurate, ethical, and inclusive, and that it maximises opportunities for impact
- Identify and commission a wide and diverse range of freelance writers to augment the content that openDemocracy is able to produce in-house, particularly so as to ensure that subjects are covered authoritatively and sensitively by those who have first-hand experience where appropriate
- Edit and update the openDemocracy home page throughout the day to ensure a flow of fresh and timely content at the top
- Play an active role in planning stories and campaigns for oD, and contribute to the editorial planning calendar
- Help mentor and lead junior members of staff, including through line management and detailed feedback on pitches and drafts
- Lead or attend meetings in place of the head of news and editor-in-chief where necessary
- Work with reporters and legal counsel, where necessary, to resolve legal concerns pre- or post-publication, escalating to the head of news where appropriate
- Escalate any serious legal concerns, including any legal correspondence received directly or indirectly, to the managing editor and editor-in-chief immediately
- Upload stories to the CMS on an ad hoc basis where reporters and other commissioning editors are unable to do so. Sign off on other people’s uploads as necessary, and publish content to the oD website, ensuring in all cases that article pages are laid out appropriately. Encourage reporters and commissioning editors to source their own multimedia content (including images) but step in to source, commission and caption these where necessary
- Work with the audience and engagement team and head of impact to generate ideas for reader engagement and multimedia content to accompany copy and enhance oD’s storytelling where appropriate (e.g. identifying opportunities and ideas for social videos, calls to action and illustrations)
We are looking for someone who
- wants to use journalism to inspire people to challenge power, and to engage in democratic debate
- loves it when lots of people read, watch or listen to something they’ve worked on
- wants their work to make a difference in the world
- is keen to support new journalists from communities historically excluded from the media
- has excellent interpersonal skills, diplomacy and sensitivity towards different experiences and backgrounds
- exercises good judgement on enforcing deadlines and standards where necessary and is comfortable managing and leading people and teams
- has a keen interest in, and good understanding of, the news agenda, particularly the UK news agenda, and can use it to discern where a newsroom should be focusing in order to cut through and create impact while competing with bigger organisations
- can spot the news angle that others miss
- is skilled at editing news, features and opinion pieces
- has at least three years’ experience in journalism, with at least one year in a comparable position
- can get what they need out of audience analytics tools
About openDemocracy
openDemocracy (established in 2001) produces high-quality journalism, and trains and mentors groups typically under-represented in the media.
Our site currently attracts more than 11 million visits per year, and we host a diverse range of independent projects focused on different subject areas – including those publishing in Russian, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.
openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity.
How to apply
Please send a CV and cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to Trackstar.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please send them to [email protected]
Application deadline: Sunday, 16 October 2022 at 23:59 GMT
