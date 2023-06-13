Job vacancy: South America Reporter

About the role

We’re looking for a South America reporter with a track record of doing impactful investigations and working collaboratively across borders who brings a passion for impact journalism about civil rights, especially the backlash against rights of women and marginalised groups like the LGBTQ+ community.

You will help the oD team of journalists hold the powerful to account and work with our Latin America Editor and global investigative teams to build regional impact and audience for our work which has been cited more than 1000 times across global media and been nominated for (and won!) multiple awards.

Purpose of the role & key responsibilities

Editorial

Research and write original, accurate and in-depth news stories and features on a range of topics across openDemocracy, including women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, organised campaigns or attacks against these rights, social justice, climate change and other accountability stories.

Pitch original story ideas for features and investigations that relate to countries throughout South America and have a willingness to travel to report these stories.

Develop and write stories commissioned by openDemocracy editors about your region.

Work with the audience and development team and openDemocracy editors to ensure that stories reach wider regional and multilingual audiences, and identify and pursue opportunities for multimedia storytelling.

When necessary, collaborate with other regional media organisations for the purposes of joint investigations, or generating impact.

The ideal candidate has:

At least 3 years’ experience as a reporter

Native spoken and written fluency in Spanish, with ability to communicate and write in English. Knowledge of Portuguese is helpful, but not necessary.

Demonstrated ability and experience reporting and publishing long-form investigations about South America in the core topics openDemocracy covers.

Willingness to travel in the region for reporting projects.

Understanding of reporting ethics and legal standards of publishing for global audiences.

Has in-depth understanding of intersectional feminism and is socially and politically astute with a good understanding of both local and continental threats to women’s and LGBTIQ rights

We strongly encourage women and LGBTGI+ to apply for this position. Our ideal candidate will live in South America.

About openDemocracy

openDemocracy is an independent international media platform. We produce high-quality journalism which challenges power, inspires change and builds leadership among groups underrepresented in the media. Headquartered in London, we have team members across four continents.

We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have. Our investigative journalism has triggered legal changes, parliamentary probes, lawsuits and criminal investigations and we also offer a rich diversity of stories and perspectives from across the world. We help voices otherwise excluded from the media to reach larger audiences, and we campaign on key stories, pushing for a more open, democratic and egalitarian world.

Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, CNN, France 24, El País, National Geographic, Sky News, ITV News, Newsnight, BBC Radio 4’s Today, The World This Weekend and File on Four, Daily Mail, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Financial Times, The Times, Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Observer, The Independent, Channel 4 News, LBC and Private Eye in 2021 alone.

openDemocracy.net attracts more than 11 million visits per year, and we provide a vital space for analysis, comment, and debate on issues ranging from democracy, gender and human rights to economics and climate change. We have projects publishing in Russian, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.

In the past two years, we’ve been nominated for and won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, from the Gabo Award to the Paul Foot and British Journalism Awards.

How to apply

To apply for this role, please upload:

An up-to-date copy of your CV

A cover letter (no more than one page)

Links to 2 examples of recent published - or edited - work, along with a file with maximum 300 words detailing your role in them

If you have any questions regarding the role, please send them to recruitm[email protected]

Application deadline: Friday, 23 June at 11.59pm GMT+1

openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity. Women, LGBTIQ candidates, and people from backgrounds that are underrepresented in the industry and who have demonstrable passion for independent media are particularly encouraged to apply.