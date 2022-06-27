Job vacancy: Senior investigative editor



Employer openDemocracy

Location openDemocracy has its head office in London, but we welcome candidates from anywhere in the world

Salary London: £55,000; global: benchmarked at or above local rate

Contract Full-time (40 hours per week), 12-month contract with possibility to extend

Reports to Editor-in-chief

About openDemocracy

openDemocracy is an independent international media platform. We produce high-quality journalism which challenges power, inspires change and builds leadership among groups underrepresented in the media. Headquartered in London, we have team members across four continents.

We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have. Our investigative journalism has triggered legal changes, parliamentary probes, lawsuits and criminal investigations and we also offer a rich diversity of stories and perspectives from across the world. We help voices otherwise excluded from the media to reach larger audiences, and we campaign on key stories, pushing for a more open, democratic and egalitarian world.

Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, CNN, France 24, El País, National Geographic, Sky News, ITV News, Newsnight, BBC Radio 4’s Today, The World This Weekend and File on Four, Daily Mail, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Financial Times, The Times, Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Observer, The Independent, Channel 4 News, LBC and Private Eye in 2021 alone.

openDemocracy.net attracts more than 11 million visits per year, and we provide a vital space for analysis, comment, and debate on issues ranging from democracy, gender and human rights to economics and climate change. We have projects publishing in Russian, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English. In the past two years, we’ve been nominated for and won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, from the Gabo Award to the Paul Foot and British Journalism Awards.

About the position

We’re looking for a senior editor with international experience and a track record of designing and managing high-quality impactful investigations including, for instance, through changing laws and prompting action from tech giants.

In this role, you’ll help lead our award-winning work tracking organised opposition to women’s and LGBTIQ rights across the world. You’ll hold responsibility for managing impactful global and cross-border investigations, oversee our regional editors and bring together the work of our regional hubs in Africa, Europe, Eurasia and Latin America, as well as our network of freelancers and partners. You’ll work with our editor-in-chief and our audience and engagement team to continue building a global audience for our work, which has been cited more than 1000 times across global media and been nominated for (and won!) multiple awards.

What success looks like in this role

Leadership

Your team of regional editors are led and supported to plan, build and publish powerful, rigorous and newsworthy investigations;

Our global feminist investigative journalism work is coordinated across regions and borders and drawn together through a coherent global vision for this work;

Your team is an environment in which colleagues feel safe to express their views and ideas, and in which they are supported to turn good ideas into great outputs;

The capabilities of your colleagues grow through continuous investment in their learning, training and development, and through the identification and creation of new opportunities for professional growth and development;

You are able to confidently represent the work of your team with funders, civil society and other stakeholders, and to build partnerships with other media.

Collaboration

Close collaboration with the editor-in-chief and other senior editorial colleagues supports our global feminist investigative journalism to both shape and cohere with the intersectional vision and strategy of the wider organisation;

Close collaboration with our audience and engagement team helps build the global audience for our global feminist investigative journalism, maximising engagement and impact, and creating the conditions for wider social and political action in response to our work;

Close collaboration with the senior management team and our fundraising staff helps identify and respond to new resourcing opportunities for this work;

Investment in valued external partnerships, including with our network of freelancers, means we continue to be seen as a credible, generous and accessible partner.

Impact

openDemocracy remains at the forefront in the field of global feminist investigative journalism, delivering impact through both its journalistic output and its effect on the wider media ecosystem as a thought-leader in the field;

Journalistic output from the team is of a consistently high quality, well-evidenced, legally defensible and newsworthy.

Person specification

The ideal candidate has:

At least five years’ experience as an English-language editor;

A proven track record of editing cross-border investigations;

Experience in collaborative investigations;

Strong storytelling skills, with the ability to turn complex investigations into accessible, enjoyable and readable copy;

A strong understanding of UK media law;

Experience leading and managing teams, and the ability to work across teams and cultures;

In-depth understanding of intersectional feminism and the ways in which inequality and discrimination are compounded by the intersections between race, gender, sexuality, class, disability and other identities.

The ideal candidate is:

Mindful and respectful of anti-oppressive values and practices, including anti-racism and the importance of an intersectional approach to journalism and social justice;

A natural collaborator who sees value in the diversity of skills and methodologies that drive investigations and organisations forward;

Comfortable with complexity and able to quickly digest and simplify complicated issues in a way that others can understand;

A strategic thinker, capable of scanning the horizon for opportunities and threats, and of supporting others to develop these skills over time;

Creative and innovative, and eager to encourage and support others’ creativity;

A relationship-builder, able to support their team and the organisation by building and maintaining relationships with external partners;

Socially and politically astute, with an advanced understanding of both local and global threats to women’s and LGBTIQ rights.

How to apply

Click here to fill in your application

The deadline is Tuesday, 26 July 2022 at 23:59 GMT.

openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity. We strongly encourage applications from groups that are underrepresented in the media.