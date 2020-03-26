Job vacancy: US Investigations Editor, Tracking the Backlash

openDemocracy is a global independent media platform dedicated to challenging power and inspiring change. Our work has triggered law and policy change, criminal and regulatory investigations and widespread global media coverage, including in the New York Times, Washington Post, lifestyle and culture magazines, and more than 60 outlets across 20 languages.

We are seeking an experienced and accomplished investigative journalist to lead the US expansion of our growing global Tracking the Backlash project.

You will have a strong investigative track record and will be highly motivated to work on stories which focus on women’s and LGBTIQ rights and equality. You will be excited to work on joint projects with colleagues, freelancers, and trainee fellows in the US, and you will also collaborate on cross-border projects following the money, networks, strategies and impacts of the global opposition to rights and equality.

Our Tracking the Backlash team produces stories that make a difference to women and LGBTIQ people around the world. Over the last year we’ve published multi-part investigations into Christian conservative support for the far right in Europe (including through unregulated ‘Super-PACs’), and a major series on how vulnerable pregnant women are targeted with misinformation about their health and rights across four continents.

We’re looking for a curious and collaborative investigative journalist who shares our commitment to high journalistic standards and rigor; who is excited to share their knowledge and experience with others; and who is keen to support younger women and LGBTIQ reporters to develop their investigative techniques.

Ideally, you’ll have at least seven years of newsroom experience, with a track record of producing original and revelatory investigations that create change. You’ll have proven experience with investigative skills including data journalism, analysing financial accounts and undercover reporting. Ideally, you’ll also be familiar with the specific issues our project focuses on. However, if you have comparable experience, you may still apply.

A key goal of the Tracking the Backlash project is to build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply for this position, including women, people of color, LGBTIQ people, working-class people and people with disabilities.

This job is full-time and includes benefits. It is a remote-working position and you may be based anywhere in the US.