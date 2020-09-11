Home

Job: IT administrator

openDemocracy is seeking someone who will ensure its digital security policies are comprehensive, up to date, follow best practice. Deadline: 30 September.

11 September 2020
openDemocracy is a global independent media outlet dedicated to challenging power and inspiring change. Our recent journalism – for example on ‘dark money’, misinformation, women’s and LGBTIQ rights and COVID-19 – has triggered law change, parliamentary debate, criminal and regulatory investigations, action by public health bodies and much more. Our stories attract widespread media coverage, including in The New York Times, The Guardian, The New Yorker, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera and many others across the world.

The role is responsible for the openDemocracy IT security function, developing and implementing best practice for use of Google Drive within the company and supporting G Suite admin/security and other areas of IT. A relevant qualification in an information technology-related field with at least three years’ experience in a similar role.

The IT administrator role will report to the chief operating officer. 

To apply

Please review the details of this opportunity and submit your application online by 30 September, including a CV and a personalised cover letter telling us why this is the job for you. Please also state your salary expectations.

Questions? Send them to [email protected].

