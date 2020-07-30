50.50

Job: News and features editor

Seeking: a creative and highly-organised news and features editor to help lift openDemocracy’s editing game. Deadline: Friday 28 August 2020.

30 July 2020
openDemocracy is a global independent media outlet dedicated to challenging power and inspiring change. Our recent journalism – for example on ‘dark money’, misinformation, women’s and LGBTIQ rights and COVID-19 – has triggered law change, parliamentary debate, criminal and regulatory investigations, action by public health bodies and much more. Our stories attract widespread media coverage, including in the The New York Times, Guardian, New Yorker, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al-Jazeera and many others across the world.

This is a new role in a fast-growing team. We’re looking for a creative and highly-organised news and features editor to help lift openDemocracy’s editing game: everything from ensuring that our headlines are sharper and our copy is crisper and more compelling, through to making our internal planning and production processes more efficient, transparent and streamlined.

A key priority for openDemocracy is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are under-represented among media workers.

To apply

Please review the details of this opportunity and submit your application online by Friday 28 August 2020 at 4pm GMT, including a CV and a personalised cover letter telling us why this is the job for you. Please also state your salary expectations.

Questions? Send them to [email protected].

Will COVID break up the UK?

Support for Scottish independence is at record levels. Support for a united Ireland is at record levels. Support for Welsh independence is at record levels.

The British state's management of the COVID crisis has widely been seen as disastrous. Will the pandemic accelerate the break-up of the United Kingdom?

Join us on Thursday 6 August at 5pm UK time/6pm CET for a live discussion.

Hear from:

Anthony Barnett Founder of openDemocracy, he has often written about the need for a progressive England to emerge from the shadow of Britain.

Allison Morris Security correspondent and columnist with the Irish News, and an analyst of politics in Northern Ireland.

Harriet Prothero Soltani Trade union organiser for Wales and the south-west, vice chair of the campaign group Momentum, and has written about rising support for Welsh independence on the Left.

Chair: Adam Ramsay Editor at openDemocracy and frequent writer about Scottish independence, most recently in The Guardian.

