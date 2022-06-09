Live discussions

Are dark-money think tanks bad for British democracy?

Conservative think tanks have the ear of government. Their ideas often become official policy. But who funds them? Often they refuse to disclose their backers. Join us for a free live discussion to hear about openDemocracy's investigations into the dark money behind them – and what can be done to clean up Westminster's opaque influence industry.

9 June 2022, 4.04pm


Hear from:

Alyn Smith Scottish National Party MP and foreign affairs spokesperson
Chair, Peter Geoghegan Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy, and author of ‘Democracy for Sale: Dark Money and Dirty Politics'

