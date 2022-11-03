Live discussions: Live discussion

Are memes killing democracy? The US and Brazil elections unpacked

Memes are often dismissed as inside jokes. But far-right extremists have weaponised them, delivering Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro power – then mobilising violent mobs to resist their removal from office.

After the US midterms and the knife-edge Brazilian election, hear from our experts on how conspiracists in dark corners of the web are destabilising democracy – and what could happen next.

3 November 2022, 1.38pm

