How to change the narrative on corruption in the UK

Thanks to Owen Paterson, British politicians are at last starting to use the C-word. It’s not just a Westminster bubble story, though: our panel have spent years tracking lobbyists and other professional enablers of corruption and tax avoidance. Join this free live discussion to find out where we can go from here to force transparency and accountability on our self-serving elite.

4 November 2021, 12.00am
Join us for this free live discussion on 11 November at 5pm UK time.

Hear from:

Susan Hawley Executive director of Spotlight on Corruption
Oliver Bullough Journalist and the author of 'Moneyland: Why Thieves and Crooks Now Rule the World and How to Take It Back'
Prem Sikka Emeritus Professor of Accounting at Essex Business School, University of Essex, and at Sheffield University Management School
Chair, Peter Geoghegan Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy

