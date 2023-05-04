Live discussions: Live discussion

Gary Younge in conversation with Daniel Trilling

Join us for an inspiring evening with journalist Gary Younge, one of the UK’s leading political voices, on the significant events of the last few decades that have affected the Black diaspora around the globe

4 May 2023

In his new book, ‘Dispatches from the Diaspora: From Nelson Mandela to Black Lives Matter’, Gary Younge reflects on the last three decades of life in the Black diaspora. As a journalist, Younge has enjoyed a front-row seat to some of the most significant events of the modern age, joining Nelson Mandela on his first election campaign, meeting voters on the Southside of Chicago after Obama’s victory and spending time in New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

He has been on the front lines, witnessing great changes and developments for the Black diaspora around the world – but also the threat of systems that challenge and thwart those aspirations.

G﻿ary with be joined in conversation by Daniel Trilling, commissioning editor at openDemocracy. Brought to you in association with Newham Bookshop and The Wanstead Tap. Sign up here to join our livestream of the event.

