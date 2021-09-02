Live discussions

International Day of the Disappeared

Amid increased disappearances of rights defenders, we explore the remarkable efforts of women land rights activists in Mexico and the journalists reporting their stories. Join us at 5pm UK time (6pm CET) on Thursday 2 September for this free live event. Simultaneous translation channels for English and Spanish will be available.

2 September 2021, 12.00am

While marking the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, we will discuss the safety of individual defenders across the globe and rampant impunity for crimes against them. The panel is framed around a documentary film supported by IMS about the shared threats that women human rights defenders and the journalists who cover their stories face in Mexico.

This live discussion and the films featured in it were facilitated by International Media Support.

Hear from:

Paula Saucedo Protection officer, Article 19 - Mexico and Central America
Colette Heefner Global safety advisor, International media Support
Sara Mendiola Executive director, Propuesta Cívica
Chair, Preethi Nallu Writer, researcher and visual storyteller, Preethi reports on migration and displacement issues for news media, UN agencies, think tanks and advocacy groups

