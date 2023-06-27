Live discussions: Live discussion

Prigozhin, Putin and what is really happening in Russia

When Russian warlord Evgeny Prigozhin started a ‘march on Moscow’ with his Wagner forces, the world – and Russia – was shocked. Was this a coup? A rebellion?
Now Prigozhin is supposedly in Belarus and the Kremlin is trying to retake control of the narrative – all while Ukraine's counter-offensive grinds on. But how should we understand the weekend’s drama? And what is really going on now?
Join our experts to find out how they’re making sense of the rebellion-that-wasn’t.

27 June 2023, 2.31pm

Sign up here to take part in this free live discussion at 1pm UK time on 29 June.

Hear from:
Hanna Liubakova: Journalist and analyst from Belarus and non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council
Jeremy Morris: Professor of Russian & Global Studies at Aarhus University, Denmark. He is the author of ‘Everyday Postsocialism: Working-class Communities in the Russian Margins’
Chair, Polina Aronson: Debate editor at oDR, openDemocracy’s project about the post-Soviet space

Read more

View all in Live discussions
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData