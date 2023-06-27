Prigozhin, Putin and what is really happening in Russia

When Russian warlord Evgeny Prigozhin started a ‘march on Moscow’ with his Wagner forces, the world – and Russia – was shocked. Was this a coup? A rebellion?

Now Prigozhin is supposedly in Belarus and the Kremlin is trying to retake control of the narrative – all while Ukraine's counter-offensive grinds on. But how should we understand the weekend’s drama? And what is really going on now?

