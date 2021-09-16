Russia's elections: a test for the future?
As Russia votes in a new parliament, observers seem divided between hope and pessimism. Do these elections hold some positive lessons for the future, or are they the "last elections" that Russia is going to hold in the next decade? Our expert panellists will offer their thoughts and answer your questions. Join us for this free live event at 5pm UK time, 23 September.
16 September 2021, 12.00am
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.