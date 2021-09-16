Live discussions

Russia's elections: a test for the future?

As Russia votes in a new parliament, observers seem divided between hope and pessimism. Do these elections hold some positive lessons for the future, or are they the "last elections" that Russia is going to hold in the next decade? Our expert panellists will offer their thoughts and answer your questions. Join us for this free live event at 5pm UK time, 23 September.

16 September 2021, 12.00am

Guests TBC

Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData