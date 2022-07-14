Russia’s war and the fight for climate justice

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused thousands of deaths and revealed the fragility of the international order.

It's also come at a key time for the fight against climate change and fossil fuels, which power the Russian war machine. For some, Russia's aggression feels like it could derail climate-change efforts – while others think it could help speed them up.



We'll speak to three experts on Ukraine, Russia and the environment to get their views on how the Kremlin's war on Ukraine might intersect with climate change.