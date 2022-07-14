Live discussions

Russia’s war and the fight for climate justice

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused thousands of deaths and revealed the fragility of the international order.
It's also come at a key time for the fight against climate change and fossil fuels, which power the Russian war machine. For some, Russia's aggression feels like it could derail climate-change efforts – while others think it could help speed them up.

We'll speak to three experts on Ukraine, Russia and the environment to get their views on how the Kremlin's war on Ukraine might intersect with climate change.

14 July 2022, 12.29pm

Hear from:

Angelina Davydova Environmental and climate journalist
Simon Pirani Writer, historian and researcher of energy in Russia, Ukraine and the Caspian; author of ‘Burning Up: a Global History of Fossil Fuel Consumption’
Oleh Savitskyi Climate and energy policy expert; campaign manager of Razom We Stand, an advocacy group behind the international Stand With Ukraine campaign; grassroots activist
Chair, Thomas Rowley Lead editor on the post-Soviet world at openDemocracy

