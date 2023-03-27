Live discussions

Ukraine's fight for economic justice

Russian aggression is driving Ukrainians into poverty. But the war could also be an opportunity to reset the Ukrainian economy – if only people and politicians could agree how. The danger is that wartime ‘reforms’ could ease a permanent shift to a smaller state – with less regulation and protection for citizens.
Our speakers will help you unpack these issues and explain why support for Ukrainian society is more important than ever.

27 March 2023, 10.08am

Hear from:

Natalia Lomonosova: Senior analyst at the Ukrainian think tank Cedos
Kateryna Semchuk: openDemocracy’s Ukraine correspondent
Luke Cooper: Associate professorial research fellow with the Conflict and Civicness Research Group and Director of PeaceRep's Ukraine programme
Chair, Tom Rowley: Lead editor of oDR, openDemocracy’s project on the post-Soviet space

