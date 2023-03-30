Live discussions

Why do Russians support the war?

One year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, surveys demonstrate that over two-thirds of Russians still support the war. Why do people believe that the ‘special military operation’ was necessary? How is it possible that they don’t change their minds even when they know about the Russian army’s devastating war crimes in Ukraine and losses and chaos the army is suffering?

Our expert speakers will unpack these questions – and answer yours – at this event.

30 March 2023, 3.47pm


Hear from:

Natalia Lomonosova: Senior analyst at the Ukrainian think tank Cedos
Kateryna Semchuk: openDemocracy’s Ukraine correspondent
Luke Cooper: Associate professorial research fellow with the Conflict and Civicness Research Group and Director of PeaceRep's Ukraine programme
Chair, Tom Rowley: Lead editor of oDR, openDemocracy’s project on the post-Soviet space

Read more

View all in Live discussions
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData