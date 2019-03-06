Home

Negotiations expert Margaret Neale on changing her mind about conflict

The Stanford University professor talks about her research into the psychology of negotiations.

The Depolarization Project
6 March 2019
Professor Margaret Neale speaking at a webinar on negotiation.
Professor Margaret Neale speaking at a webinar on negotiation.
|
Stanford University

On the latest episode of Changed My Mind, Stanford professor Margaret Neale talks the art of successful negotiations and the importance of framing your ask as a way to grow the pie for everybody.

With International Women's Day approaching we also dove into how negotiation approaches and success can vary by gender. Neale also explains how she came to the realisation that her need to be liked was leaving her shortchanged.

You can find out more about Maggie Neale's work on negotiation in her latest book, Getting (More of) What You Want

Further reading


What Donald Trump doesn't understand about negotiation (HBR)
Trump gets praise from unlikely corners after walking away from Kim (Politico)
Women and the Leadership Labyrinth, Howard vs Heidi (Leadership Psychology Institute)

Read more

View all in Home
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram