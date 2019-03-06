Negotiations expert Margaret Neale on changing her mind about conflict

On the latest episode of Changed My Mind, Stanford professor Margaret Neale talks the art of successful negotiations and the importance of framing your ask as a way to grow the pie for everybody.

With International Women's Day approaching we also dove into how negotiation approaches and success can vary by gender. Neale also explains how she came to the realisation that her need to be liked was leaving her shortchanged.

You can find out more about Maggie Neale's work on negotiation in her latest book, Getting (More of) What You Want

What Donald Trump doesn't understand about negotiation (HBR)

Trump gets praise from unlikely corners after walking away from Kim (Politico)

Women and the Leadership Labyrinth, Howard vs Heidi (Leadership Psychology Institute)