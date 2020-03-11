How do Syrian directors see censorship today?

This article is part of a dossier in partnership between SyriaUntold and openDemocracy's North Africa, West Asia page, exploring the emerging post-2011 Syrian cinema; its politics, production challenges, censorship, viewership, and where it may be heading next.

The question of censorship over the artistic product is one that preoccupies us. In general, the question leads us to think about censorship imposed by political authorities and oppressive regimes that have always done their best to ensure that artistic products that “trouble" their high thrones never see the light of day. The methods for political censorship over artistic and cultural products have varied. Some regimes devised tools to undermine this accusation against them, while on the other hand, many artists have managed to find their way around the censor and still broadcast their voices and their messages.

The Syrian revolution first began in March 2011, a response to the popular uprisings that the Arab region was already witnessing against oppressive dictatorships. Those revolutions, from the moment they started until now, nine years later, have impacted many aspects of life—one of them being cultural and artistic production. Breaking down the barriers of fear has also echoed in various directions, including the matter of censorship and Syrian cinematic production.

Today, after all those years and the things our countries have experienced, as well as the waves of forced displacements all over the world, is it possible for us to approach the issue of censorship as we have done before? Is the question of censorship of Syrian films and directors valid? And if so, in what forms does censorship present and impose itself on the cinematic producer and their product?

‘Ethically abiding censorship’

Milad Amin is the Syrian director of the 2018 film "Land of Doom” (Ard al-Mahshar) and lives in Berlin.

He tells SyriaUntold that it was the Syrian revolution that first got him into filmmaking in the first place, so he feels that all he makes belongs to the revolution in one way or the other, or serves it.

Speaking of censorship, he says: “There is always censorship, more profoundly there is an internal ethical censorship. There is a censorship we imposed on others, for example when a director goes to Zabadani to shoot there, or fighting over whether or not a director can film the faces of children. This is all censorship."

"There is a form of censorship related to the privacy of the dead, the privacy of Syrian blood, and the questions of how ethical it is to film blood and maimed faces and corpses. All these questions are up for debate, although I have not personally reached a conclusive position to answer them. I mean, is there a sanctity of the image of a bloodied child, when I have no information about them or their parents? I have no answer, but I try to avoid the questions—and avoidance is itself a form of censorship.”