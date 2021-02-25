The influencer who lost his family and survived torture in Iraq’s secret prisons

Ahmed Al-Ghaleb is an influencer and ethical hacker, specializing in the prevention of electronic blackmailing. Like most young Iraqis, he has experienced loss and trauma throughout his life. Car bomb explosions and sectarian killings took the lives of his two brothers and parents, and he, like many others his age, has suffered in Iraq’s secret prisons.

I interviewed Ahmed in late January 2021, when he had escaped Iraq and was living in Turkey as he prepared to make the perilous journey to Europe to seek asylum. His goal was to reach Finland, where his fiancee was waiting for him.

When we spoke, he was planning to try to cross to Greece soon. He wanted to be interviewed before he left, in case something happened to him. He wanted to tell his story.

For Ahmed, leaving Iraq for good meant taking his wounds with him. Both the physical pain, in his shoulder and upper arms, and the pain of remembering over and over again the three months he spent detained and tortured by militias in the country's secret prisons.

But Ahmed’s experience is neither random nor exceptional, it is the product of a system that was put in place after the US invasion and fostered the growth of militias and corrupt parties who plundered Iraq’s rich oil resources in a mafia-like economy of ‘shock doctrines’ and aggressive privatization. These are the same militias who kidnapped and tortured him.

The ‘invisible war’ generation

Ahmed was born in 1989, and belongs to the generation that grew up under the UN sanctions, described as the “invisible war”, of 1990 to 2003. These sanctions, imposed under pressure from the United States following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, were among the harshest ever inflicted on a country. They plunged Iraq into a humanitarian crisis with a rise in infant mortality, malnutrition and the collapse of vital institutions such as health care and education.

Ahmed’s life was never easy. His generation came of age with the 2003 US invasion of the country and the social and societal implosion that followed. At the age of 17, on 15 November 2006, amid the sectarian war that was tearing the country apart, Ahmed, along with his family, attended the funeral of his older brother, Nabras, who had been killed in Baghdad.

A car full of explosives targeted the funeral. The explosion killed his mother, father and his other older brother, Ali.