Will a landmark ruling from the International Criminal Court finally get justice for Palestinians?

In a landmark ruling on Friday 5 February, the International Criminal Court (ICC) recognised its full legal authority to investigate alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

This is an important victory for the Palestinian people, who have been denied their right to self-determination for decades. It is also a victory for defenders of human rights and proponents of justice and accountability across the world.

According to the decision, Palestine qualifies as a full and valid state party to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding document, and can thus can be engaged with in the same way as any other state.

The significance of this development cannot be overstated. Palestinians have engaged with the ICC and its prosecutor for years, calling for investigations into the killings of civilians, the crime of apartheid, the establishment of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, the pillage of Palestinian land and natural resources, and more.

The ICC was established to prosecute persons suspected of the crimes of greatest concern to humanity as a whole, and it may very well represent the final avenue for the Palestinian people to pursue legal accountability.

The context of the decision is itself important. In the lead up to this decision, the ICC has been the subject of repeated attacks seeking to undermine its work and credibility. The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has routinely levelled unfounded accusations of anti-Semitism at the court, even as Israeli authorities continue to violate international law.